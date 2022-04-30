Steelers’ 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books but the draft action isn’t over yet. Now comes time for the most chaotic time of the day, the mad dash as all 32 teams fil out their rosters with undrafted free agents and the occasional rookie minicamp tryout invite.

We’ll be tracking the reports of which UDFAs ink deals with Pittsburgh. Keep in mind sometimes these deals fall through at the last minute so nothing is official until the team announces it.

Reported UDFA Signings

Jordan Tucker/OT UNC (Player Bio – credit Lisa Rayam)

Jaylen Warren/RB Oklahoma State (Player Bio – credit Matt Lombardo)