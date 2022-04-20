Steelers 2022 Salary Cap Update – Wednesday Morning – April 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced that they have claimed wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens and with that, we now have another update point of where the team currently sits at from a salary cap perspective.

Entering Tuesday, the Steelers were still $13,255,917 under the cap. Boykin, however, is scheduled to earn $2.54 million in 2022 as part of him receiving a Proven Performance Escalator bump this offseason. He will enter the Rule of 51 with that salary and displace a charge of $895,000 in the process. In short, Boykin’s addition will use $1.645 million of salary cap space. That move will leave the Steelers $11,610,917 under the cap.

Now, the unfortunate and tragic passing of quarterback Dwayne Haskins has yet to be addressed on the NFL’s financial side and that’s not too surprising with that still being a fresh event. At some point, Haskins’ will likely be removed from the list of players under contract with the Steelers by the NFLPA. That hasn’t happened yet and might not happen for several more weeks.

Prior to his passing a week ago this past Saturday, Haskins was set to earn $2.54 million on an original round restricted tender, which is not guaranteed. That amount obviously matches the amount that Boykin is set to earn in 2022. When and if Haskins’ salary is removed from the Steelers Rule of 51, it will be displaced by a $895,000 salary and thus the Steelers will gain back $1.645 million in 2022 salary cap space.

After these two moves officially cycle through, and even that might not happen for several more days on the NFLPA sheet, the Steelers will be back to being $13,255,917 under the cap. The Boykin move should hit the NFLPA by the weekend. Once again, the situation with Haskins, however, might take more time and for obvious reasons.

