Source: Steelers Bring In South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun For Pre-Draft Visit

We know the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing virtually all the top quarterbacks in for pre-draft visits. They’re bringing in later round candidates, too. South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun is in Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit, a source tells Steelers Depot.

Pittsburgh brought in South Dakota St QB Chris Oladokun for a visit today through tomorrow, per source. Steelers well-represented at his recent Pro Day. Threw for over 3100 yards and 25 TDs last season. Day 3/UDFA projection. Team doing more homework on QBs. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 5, 2022

He will reportedly be in town through Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh reportedly met with Oladokun earlier in the pre-draft process, presumably at his Pro Day late last month. That Pro Day workout was well attended with College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler and offensive assistant Matt Tomsho in attendance.

A Tampa native, Oladokun has bounced around his college career. It began as a backup at South Florida before transferring to Samford, where he replaced ex-Steelers’ QB Duck Hodges as the school’s starter. Finally, he transferred to South Dakota State for the 2021 season, throwing for over 3100 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He also led the Jackrabbits to an upset win over FBS’ Colorado State, doing so in blowout fashion. Oladokun threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the 42-23 victory.

Reportedly measuring in at 6012, 207 pounds with 8 7/8 inch hands, he’s undersized but a plus athlete (running a 4.62 40 at his Pro Day) with good college production. He is viewed as a late Day Three/UDFA prospect but has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Steelers.

While Pittsburgh has certainly shown interest in all the top quarterbacks in this class, if they fail to draft one, they could turn towards Oladokun late in the draft or as a UDFA to be their #4 quarterback on the roster.

We’ll have a full scouting report on him prior to late April’s draft.