Seven Round Mock Draft Has Steelers Target Small School OL Sleeper

We are now a little a little over two weeks away from the NFL Draft and the Steelers have began hosting prospects at their complex, including some of the top quarterbacks. Ian Cummings at Pro Football Network has released a 7-round mock and in the first round, he has the team selecting their future signal caller in the form of electric Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. Much has been made of their love affair with Liberty’s Malik Willis, but barring a trade up, it’s likely he may be gone by the time the team picks, so staying pat is the route they go here. Cummings had the following to say about the round one pick:

“Much like the Eagles and the Saints, the Steelers are in an interesting position when it comes to quarterback. After signing Mitch Trubisky, they don’t have to take a QB in Round 1. But if one falls to them, and if they don’t have to trade up, it makes a lot of sense to pounce. In this 2022 NFL Mock Draft, Matt Corral is the one who falls. Corral is a tough competitor with an elastic arm and great athleticism. He’ll operate well in a timing-based offense. And with time to learn, he could grow into a long-term starter.”

In Round 2, he has the team finally filling the gaping hole left by Terrell Edmunds at strong safety with the selection of local Gateway product Jaquan Brisker out of Penn State. A larger safety, Brisker has a physicality to his game that’s reminiscent of former Steeler safety Ryan Clark. He would be an ideal complement to Minkah Fitzpatrick on the back end and his no-nonsense approach to the game would be endeared by the blue-collar fans of the team.

Round 3 has the team finally getting some offensive line help to protect their first round investment in the form of massive tackle Matt Waletzko out of North Dakota. At 6-foot-8 and 312 pounds, he projects as a right tackle at the pro level and he routinely manhandled smaller competition at the FCS level. One area to his game that needs to be cleaned up is his pad level, which is to be expected of someone his size. He offers tremendous upside though and would offer new offensive line coach Pat Meyer one hell of a piece of clay to work with.

In Round 4, Cummings heads back to the defensive well in this offering with the selection of Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich. Less beleaguered than his running mate Andrew Booth, Goodrich is a rangy corner who also shows a willingness to tackle. His top-end speed might be a concern as evidenced by his 4.52 40 at the combine, so his best fit might be in a zone scheme.

With no pick in Round 5, Cummings again goes offense in Round 6 with his pick of hometown product Taysir Mack, a wide receiver for the Pitt Panthers. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was a favorite target of QB Kenny Pickett this past season, posting 461 yards and an impressive 17.1 YPC average. He plays the position with a physical nature and doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty as a willing blocker.

Rounding out the mock with their two picks in Round 7, the team selects linebacker Mark Robinson from Ole Miss with their first. The former walk-on is reportedly set to meet with the team this week for a pre-draft visit, and profiles best as a likely special teams and depth add. With their final add, the team drafts the intriguing Chris Oladokun, a QB out of South Dakota State. He’s met with the team previously and was in town this past week for a pre-draft visit.

What are your thoughts on this particular mock? Are there any reaches or any needs you feel the team neglected/ Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.