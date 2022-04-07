Reports: Tyrann Mathieu Holds Virtual Visit With Eagles

I know Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans are anxious just to find out where Tyrann Mathieu signs. He could come to Pennsylvania though it may be on the “wrong” side of the state.

First reported by Nick Underhill and followed up by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mathieu held a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Rapoport, the Eagles have emerged as a “prime” destination for Mathieu.

Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

Rapoport tweets Mathieu’s market is “heating up” with signs pointing to him making a decision within the next week. He visited the New Orleans Saints, his hometown team, earlier in the week, and has now talked with the Eagles.

NFLN’s Mike Garfolo reports the Eagles are hoping to get him “at the right price.”

The #Eagles have remained in touch with Tyrann Mathieu for some time now. Not a lot of money to work with but they’d have interest at the right price. https://t.co/NpNIVJKYv9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2022

Pittsburgh remains in the mix to sign him. It’s unknown if Mathieu has had a visit, in-person or virtual, with the team, though we know Mike Tomlin has spoken with him. The Steelers are still searching for a starting SS opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick. It’s clear there will be a market for his services, driving up his price, though Pittsburgh – contrary to some media reports – have plenty of cap space to sign him if they so choose.

Mathieu, 29, was not retained by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. He started 16 games in 2021, recording 76 tackles and picking off three passes.