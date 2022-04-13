Reports: Texans Are Signing Former Steelers CB Steven Nelson To Two-Year Deal

The Houston Texans are signing a cornerback who started for the Pittsburgh Steelers just a few years ago.

According to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, the Texans are signing cornerback Steven Nelson, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, is a two-year, $10 million contract.

The Texans are signing cornerback Steven Nelson to a two-year, $10-million deal, per source. Houston gets a starting corner before the draft. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 13, 2022

Nelson, who played his college football at Oregon State, was originally selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After four seasons with the Chiefs, Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2019. He played two seasons in Pittsburgh

Nelson, who was reportedly given permission from the Steelers to seek a trade early in the 2021 offseason, ultimately took to social media asking the team not to hold him hostage once the decision had been made not to retain him. The Steelers granted Nelson’s request and terminated his contract on March 23, 2021.

Last July, Nelson agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Eagles. He played in 16 games last season and recorded 50 total tackles, one interception, and seven passes defensed.