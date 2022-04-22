Reports: Steelers Re-Signing Terrell Edmunds To One-Year Deal

Six days before this year’s draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing SS Terrell Edmunds. First reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the deal is for one year, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal will be worth just $2.5 million, an extremely reasonable number.

Pittsburgh has reportedly had an offer on the table for him for quite some time. A free agent since mid-March, Edmunds was the team’s surprise first round pick in 2018. He was durable and available and racked up tackles, though he’s struggled to make splash plays in his time with the team. In his first four years with the Steelers, Edmunds has recorded 340 tackles with five interceptions. Two of those picks came last season.

Still, bringing Edmunds back gives the team a starter heading into the draft. Pittsburgh may look to add to the position, but it’s less of an urgent need than it was prior to this news. This year’s draft class is full of talent at safety and Edmunds’ one-year deal indicates he’s not necessarily in the team’s long-term plans.

For the short-term, Edmunds figures to play opposite of Minkah Fitzpatrick, making up a solid and complementary safety tandem.

Fowler reports the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals were two teams “in the mix” for Edmunds.

This move should eliminate the team from being in the mix for veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu, who remains a free agent. Mathieu has been linked to his hometown New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.