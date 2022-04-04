Report: Steelers Will Have Several Top QBs In For Pre-Draft Visits Starting This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have quite a few quarterbacks in for pre-draft visits these next few weeks, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network.

#Steelers QB draft visit train starts Thurs w/ Desmond Ridder. Sam Howell follows Fri, Carson Strong and Matt Corrall in next week and Malik Willis is slated to come to town the week after, per source w/in org. (Kenny Pickett, considered local, already met w/ OC Matt Canada.) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 4, 2022

According to Kinkhabwala on Monday, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will have a pre-draft visit with the Steelers on Thursday, and he will be followed on Friday by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral will both reportedly visit the Steelers next week. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is then slated to visit Pittsburgh the following week on April 20th. Obviously, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is considered a local player and the Steelers have already gotten to know him quite well over the years.

The Steelers have been quite busy scouting all the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. It started at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in February with Pickett, Strong, Howell, Ridder and Willis all taking part in that annual college all-star game. The Steelers most likely met with all the quarterbacks in some capacity at the scouting combine, either formally or informally.

Since the combine took place, the Steelers had heavy presence at all the top-of-the-class quarterback pro days. Colbert saw Pickett, Willis, Corral, Ridder, and Howell at their pro days these last few weeks and Tomlin was with him for all but one of them. He missed Howell’s pro day dur to the league meetings taking place in Florida last Monday. As for Strong’s pro day, the steelers sent quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan to it several weeks ago.

The Steelers are allowed to have 30 non-local players come to Pittsburgh for pre-draft visits.