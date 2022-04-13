Rapoport: Steelers Bringing In QB Carson Strong For Visit Today, QB Matt Corral Tomorrow

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Nevada QB Carson Strong with a pre-draft visit today and will do the same with Ole Miss QB Matt Corral tomorrow, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Those two visits were previously reported but we didn’t have exact dates until now so consider this a bit of house-keeping.

Strong was the one top quarterback in this class who didn’t have Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert at his Pro Day. But the team sent QBs Coach Mike Sullivan to his Wolfpack workout. Despite a checkered medical history, that trip along with this visit suggests Strong remains on the Steelers’ board Strong has been plagued by knee injuries throughout his career. But he had an excellent Nevada career, tossing 74 career touchdowns including 36 of them this past season. He’s completed over 70% of his passes each of the last two years and has just a 1.5% INT rate. If it wasn’t for a lack of mobility and concerns over his knee, he’d be in the first-round conversation. Right now, he profiles more of a Day Two pick.

Corral will have one last meeting with the Steelers tomorrow. Tomlin and Colbert attended his Pro Day and may have had dinner with him, though that was never confirmed. Last year, Corral threw for over 3300 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 11 more. He battled multiple ankle sprains and got knocked out of the team’s bowl game early with a high ankle sprain. Ineligible for the Senior Bowl and unable to throw at the Combine, Corral flew under the radar until he put in a solid Pro Day workout. He’s viewed as a first-round pick though trying to determine where any of these quarterbacks go is difficult.

Pittsburgh has brought or will bring in all the top QBs in this year’s class. In addition to Strong and Corral, the team is holding pre-draft visits with Liberty’s Malik Willis, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.