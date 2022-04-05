Rapoport: S Tyrann Mathieu Visiting Saints Tuesday

Tyrann Mathieu Watch continues. And his next stop isn’t in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mathieu is visiting the New Orleans Saints today as they look for additional safety help. Rapoport does caution a does isn’t “imminent”, but the visit is notable all the same.

Source: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu is heading in to the #Saints facility for a visit while he’s in New Orleans with family and friends. Nothing imminent. But one of the top players available will be at his first facility this offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2022

And here’s Mathieu entering the building.

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu spotted here today visiting the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/CWlH6FiORt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2022

The Saints would be a homecoming for Mathieu, who was born and grew up in New Orleans. As Rapoport’s tweet notes, he’s already in town visiting family and friends. He played his college ball at LSU before getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Mathieu is arguably the top free agent left on the market. Adamant he’s in no rush to sign with a team, he’s drawn interest from several teams around the league, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. On a recent podcast, Mathieu said he’s fielded at least one phone call from Mike Tomlin.

New Orleans is looking for safety help after losing Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens on a mega-deal contract, so the Saints would be a good fit for Mathieu. Of course, the Steelers need safety help too, with a void at strong safety. If Mathieu ultimately doesn’t sign with Pittsburgh, they’ll have to turn to what’s left on the market. Re-signing Terrell Edmunds remains a possibility. The draft class also includes notable names like Georgia’s Lewis Cine, Michigan’s Daxton Hill, and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker.

Though it appears unlikely, we’ll update this post should Mathieu sign with the Saints later today.