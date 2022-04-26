Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2022 Free Agents Update

TRACKING 2022 STEELERS FREE AGENTS

The Pittsburgh Steelers had 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Another seven players were either restricted or exclusive rights free agents. Steelers Depot has reported on individual signings and some outside free agent signings. An extremely exciting time leading up to the draft.

The following tables list Steelers players from the 2021 roster scheduled to become free agents in 2022.

UNRESTICTED FREE AGENTS

Dave Bryan listed ten offensive players and seven defensive 2021 Steelers scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger led this list and announced his retirement from football a few weeks ago. An unrestricted free agent (UFA) is any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team. UPDATE: With Terrell Edmunds signing a one-year contract, just five free agents remain who played for the Steelers in 2021: Trai Turner, Eric Ebron, Kalen Ballage, B.J. Finney, and Joe Haden.

Name Position Status 2022 Team Ben Roethlisberger QB Retired His Family JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Signed Chiefs Chukwuma Okorafor T Signed Steelers James Washington WR Signed Cowboys Trai Turner G Free Agent TBD Ray-Ray McCloud WR/KR Signed 49ers Eric Ebron TE Free Agent TBD Kalen Ballage RB Free Agent TBD B.J. Finney C/G Free Agent TBD Joshua Dobbs QB Signed Browns Terrell Edmunds S Signed Steelers Joe Haden CB Free Agent TBD Montravius Adams DT Signed Steelers Ahkello Witherspoon CB Signed Steelers Taco Charlton OLB Signed Saints Arthur Maulet CB Signed Steelers Miles Killebrew S Signed Steelers

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Outgoing General Manager Kevin Colbert swept the board by tendering all three players scheduled to become restricted free agents. Tragically, Dwayne Haskins died on April 9 while training with teammates in Florida. Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen signed their tenders.

Restricted free agents (RFAs) are players with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If a team withdraws the tender , the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Name Position Status 2022 Team Robert Spillane ILB Signed Steelers Marcus Allen ILB Signed Steelers Dwayne Haskins QB RIP

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

The Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal on January 19. J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender on April 12. The Steelers did not offer exclusive rights tenders to DeMarcus Christmas or DeMarkus Acy. Both are now unrestricted free agents.

Exclusive rights free agents (ERFA) are any players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Name Position Status 2022 Team J.C. Hassenauer C/G Signed Steelers Christian Kuntz LS Signed Steelers DeMarcus Christmas DT Free Agent TBD DeMarkus Acy CB Free Agent TBD

Conclusion

Kevin Colbert is making small splashes with outside signings. A new quarterback and some offensive linemen along with defenders. He’s quietly re-signed 15 of 24 players who appeared on the Steelers roster in 2021. Terrell Edmunds is the latest and plugs a big hole at safety going into the NFL draft this week.

There is a small chance that one or two of the remaining free agents reappear on the Steelers roster in 2022. We will see. Steelers fans may be joyful at some of the re-signings not so happy with others. As just an average Steelers fan, I welcome them all back.

Your Music Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Steelers got a good chunk of their free agents back. Here is the Boys are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy.