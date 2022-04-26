Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2022 Free Agents Update

TRACKING 2022 STEELERS FREE AGENTS
The Pittsburgh Steelers had 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Another seven players were either restricted or exclusive rights free agents. Steelers Depot has reported on individual signings and some outside free agent signings. An extremely exciting time leading up to the draft.
The following tables list Steelers players from the 2021 roster scheduled to become free agents in 2022.
UNRESTICTED FREE AGENTS
Dave Bryan listed ten offensive players and seven defensive 2021 Steelers scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger led this list and announced his retirement from football a few weeks ago. An unrestricted free agent (UFA) is any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team. UPDATE: With Terrell Edmunds signing a one-year contract, just five free agents remain who played for the Steelers in 2021: Trai Turner, Eric Ebron, Kalen Ballage, B.J. Finney, and Joe Haden.
|Name
|Position
|Status
|2022 Team
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Retired
|His Family
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Signed
|Chiefs
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|T
|Signed
|Steelers
|James Washington
|WR
|Signed
|Cowboys
|Trai Turner
|G
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR/KR
|Signed
|49ers
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Free Agent
|TBD
|B.J. Finney
|C/G
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|Signed
|Browns
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Signed
|Steelers
|Joe Haden
|CB
|Free Agent
|TBD
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Signed
|Steelers
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|CB
|Signed
|Steelers
|Taco Charlton
|OLB
|Signed
|Saints
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Signed
|Steelers
|Miles Killebrew
|S
|Signed
|Steelers
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Outgoing General Manager Kevin Colbert swept the board by tendering all three players scheduled to become restricted free agents. Tragically, Dwayne Haskins died on April 9 while training with teammates in Florida. Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen signed their tenders.
Restricted free agents (RFAs) are players with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If a team withdraws the tender, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
|Name
|Position
|Status
|2022 Team
|Robert Spillane
|ILB
|Signed
|Steelers
|Marcus Allen
|ILB
|Signed
|Steelers
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|RIP
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
The Steelers signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal on January 19. J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender on April 12. The Steelers did not offer exclusive rights tenders to DeMarcus Christmas or DeMarkus Acy. Both are now unrestricted free agents.
Exclusive rights free agents (ERFA) are any players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
|Name
|Position
|Status
|2022 Team
|J.C. Hassenauer
|C/G
|Signed
|Steelers
|Christian Kuntz
|LS
|Signed
|Steelers
|DeMarcus Christmas
|DT
|Free Agent
|TBD
|DeMarkus Acy
|CB
|Free Agent
|TBD
Conclusion
Kevin Colbert is making small splashes with outside signings. A new quarterback and some offensive linemen along with defenders. He’s quietly re-signed 15 of 24 players who appeared on the Steelers roster in 2021. Terrell Edmunds is the latest and plugs a big hole at safety going into the NFL draft this week.
There is a small chance that one or two of the remaining free agents reappear on the Steelers roster in 2022. We will see. Steelers fans may be joyful at some of the re-signings not so happy with others. As just an average Steelers fan, I welcome them all back.
