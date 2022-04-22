One Week To Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Six days until Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft. Our next Friday Five will come with the knowledge of the team’s first round pick, the final selection in Kevin Colbert’s GM tenure. And we still don’t have a good feel for who that man might be. But I’m sure excited to find out.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers have signed a starting SS before the draft? (Ed Note: Forgot to change this one before the signing – enjoy your free point)

2 – The next time we talk, we’ll know the team’s first round pick. So you tell us, what position will they draft in round #1?

3 – Will the Steelers make a first round trade of ANY type? Move up, move down, move back into the first round?

4 – How many QBs will be drafted in the first round?

5 – Tell me the range Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will get picked in: Top 5, 6-10, 11-15, 16-20, or 21 and later?

Recap of 2022 Easter Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers will draft a cornerback in the top three rounds according to 67% of Steelers Depot respondents. Wa_steel asked “…please let Teryl Austin help make the pick.”

Question 2: Cam Heyward will be happy to learn that 71% of respondents believe the Steelers will pick H-Back Connor Heyward rather than safety Quentin Lake. Some folks pointed out the greater positional need at safety. But familial ties won over the Depot audience.

Question 3: The question was asked before. But this time 60% of respondents took the under 75% odds of the Steelers drafting a quarterback in the first round. Chris92021 added, “I honestly think all the noise about the Steelers and QB prospects, especially in the weakest QB prospect year in a decade, is all a smoke screen.” We’ll find out soon enough.

Question 4: On the other hand, 60% of folks believe the Steelers first round pick will be either one of the top five QBs, Georgia safety Lewis Cine, or Michigan safety Daxton Hill. Respondent Ginko18 set the likelihood at 75%. He added, “I’d go higher if you switched Wyatt or Booth for Cine.”

Question 5: The poor Maulers. First, a player is fired for ordering off the menu. Then their game is postponed to Monday night. Finally, former Steelers running back coach did his version of “Hey, diddle, diddle, Rogel up the middle” on third and long plays. The Maulers could have used Fran Rogel who last toted the ball for the Steelers in 1957. The Mauler lost 17-3 to the Todd Haley coached Tampa Bay Bandits. 68.7% of respondents said they did not plan to watch the Maulers play. I don’t think they missed much. Wonder what’s on their menu for this weekend.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: