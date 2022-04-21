NFL To Release Full Schedule May 12th

The NFL will release its complete 2022-2023 schedule on May 12th, the league announced a short time ago. That will take place on a Thursday night.

The NFL will release its 2022 schedule on Thursday, May 12. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2022

While parts of the schedule are often leaked out ahead of time, ESPN and NFL Network will have a live schedule show Thursday night. The NFL’s Brian McCarthy tweeted out this press release announcing the news. NFL Network’s airing will begin 8 PM/EST with schedules also available on the league website.

2022 NFL schedule release news. Here’s the announcement about how and when the sked will be announced. pic.twitter.com/msvrr7HyCL — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 21, 2022

As McCarthy’s tweet notes, the league will trickle out the schedule ahead of time. The first Thursday night game will be announced one week from today during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The league’s international games will be announced May 4th with “select games” named five days later. On May 12th, teams can get a jump on the schedule release by announcing their first home game opponent two hours ahead of the full schedule release.

Teams, including the Steelers, already know who their opponents will be for this upcoming season. But the schedule will lay things out week-by-week, including the bye week, primetime games, and which games will be played on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In 2022, the Steelers will play home games against: New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raiders, Bengals, Browns, and Ravens. That means Tom Brady is making one last trip to Heinz Field.

Their road games will be against: Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Eagles, Colt, Bengals, Browns, and Ravens.