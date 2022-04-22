NFL Network Draft Expert Believes Pitt’s Kenny Pickett Remains ‘Best Fit’ For Steelers

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are heavily interested in the quarterback position ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, and are very likely to draft a signal caller in the first round next Thursday in Las Vegas.

After endless months of speculation surrounding guys like Liberty’s Malik Willis, Ole Miss’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, there’s one clearcut guy for NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah that makes the most sense for the black and gold in the first round.

The Steelers should be pretty familiar with him too, considering Jeremiah believes Pickett — who shares a facility with the Steelers on the South Side — is the best fit for the Steelers.

Speaking with the media Thursday during his yearly NFL Draft media press conference, Jeremiah answered a number of questions regarding next week’s draft, but his comments the best fit for the Steelers being Pickett really stood out.

Here's what I like about Pickett:

Even when everything is wrong (rushed, frenetic, off balance) he can make plays/throws. A bunch of the other QB's in this class can have everything right (on balance, eyes/feet connected) and still miss targets. That's why he's my top guy. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 20, 2022

“Obviously somebody they’d be a little bit familiar with,” Jeremiah said of Pickett. “He’s my No. 1 quarterback. I’ve kind of stuck with him through this whole process. If it was up to me, looking at that team and the best fit, I actually would probably lean towards Kenny Pickett.”

The Steelers were heavily present for Pickett’s Pro Day in late March on the South Side, and GM Kevin Colbert scouted the Pittsburgh star throughout his breakout 2021 season, resulting in a Heisman finalist showing.

Currently, Pickett is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft class by NFL.com and the No. 2 overall quarterback behind perceived Steelers’ draft darling Malik Willis out of Liberty.

From @NFLMatchup #Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on 3rd down last season: 11 TDs — with zero INTs. Here, @gregcosell looks at two 3rd down plays — highlighting Pickett’s movement traits + the ability to throw with location. pic.twitter.com/N0oYE6QzH4 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 20, 2022

Pickett is arguably the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, which makes his fit in Pittsburgh a bit of a question mark, considering the aggressiveness in which the Steelers went after quarterback Mitch Trubisky in free agency, offering him a clear path to the starting job once again.

Of course, that shouldn’t hinder the Steelers from drafting a quarterback in the first round if they like them.