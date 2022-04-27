Names-Only Big Board Draft Guide

Organized by Highest Value (“HV#”) to the Steelers. Great players for other teams get downgraded here, as do positions where Pittsburgh has limited “want.” An HV of 1:25 means the player is a reach for the Steelers if they pick at any point before Pick # 25 overall but good value at any point from the end of the 1st on. Getting that player in the early 2nd would be fine, while getting him in the late 2nd would start to look like a steal. Yes, this system results in a certain amount of grade inflation for positions of need because we are talking about the “highest” grade, not the one where a player is expected to go; but grades are never pushed up just because of need. Players with the same HV# are more-or-less equivalent and organized alphabetically. Boards organized by HV are sorted within each grade by position: Offense and then Defense, inside to out. The DG column shows the “Depot Grade” from this site’s scouting reports, which are all linked into the text.
Rounds are subdivided as follows:
- 1st Round grades: 1:01, 1:05, 1:10, 1:15, 1:20, or 1:25.
- 2nd & 3rd Round grades: Early (#:01), Mid (#:12), or Late (#:24).
- 4th to 7th Round grades: Early (#:01) or Late (#:16).
|HV
|PROSPECT
|1:01
&
1:05
|
T/G Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, NC St. (Junior). 6’4”, 310 lbs. with 34” arms and 10¼” hands.
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan. (Senior). 6’6⅝”, 260 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 10¼” hands.
T/G Evan Neal, Alabama. (Junior). 6’7½”, 337 lbs. with 34” arms and 10⅛” hands.
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon. (Junior). 6’4”, 254 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9¾” hands.
EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia. (Junior). 6’5”, 272 lbs. with apelike 35½” arms and very big 10¾” hands. [Mtg. at Combine].
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame. (Junior). 6’4⅛”, 220 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅛” hands. [Mtg. at VISIT]
CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati. (Junior). 6’2¾”, 190 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU. (Junior). 6’1”, 190 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands.
|1:10
&
1:15
|
T Charles Cross, Miss. St. (RS Sophomore). 6’4¾”, 307 lbs. with long 34½” arms and big 10¾” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
QB Malik Willis, Liberty. (RS Junior). 6’0½”, 219 lbs. with 9½” hands. [Mtgs. at Senior Bowl, Combine, dinner with Tomlin].
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson. (Junior). 5’11¾”, 200 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. [Mtg. at Combine] Will turn 21 in June.
WR Jameson Williams, Alabama. (Junior). 6’1½”, 179 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9¼” hands.
WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio St. (Junior). 5’11¾”, 183 lbs. with 32” arms and 9⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Combine].
|1:20
|STEELERS ROUND 1 PICK
|1:20
|
T/G Trevor Penning, N. Iowa (RS Senior). 6’7”, 321 lbs. with 34⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Combine (informal)]
G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. (Junior). 6’3⅞”, 323 lbs. with 34⅛” arms and big 10⅜” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
G/T/C Zion Johnson, Boston Coll. (RS Senior). 6’2¾”, 314 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and big 10⅞” hands. [Five (!) mtgs. at Senior Bowl]
WR Chris Olave, Ohio St. (Senior). 6’0⅜”, 187 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9½” hands.
DT/NT Jordan Davis, Georgia. (Senior). 6’6⅜”, 341 lbs. with long 34” arms and 10¾” hands. [Mtg. at dinner with Tomlin, Combine]
EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida St. (RS Senior). 6’4⅜”, 254 lbs. with long 34” arms and 9⅞” hands.
CB Kyler Gordon, Washington. (RS Junior). 5’11¼”, 194 lbs. with 31” arms and 9¼” hands.
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington. (Junior). 5’11”, 193 lbs. with short 29¾” arms and 8¾” hands.
|1:25
|
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss. (RS Junior). 6’1½”, 212 lbs. with 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine, brass at pro day, dinner with Tomlin, VISIT],
QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati. (RS Junior). 6’3⅜”, 211 lbs. with big 10” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Combine, and dinner with Tomlin and brass at pro day, VISIT]
QB Sam Howell, N. Carolina. (RS Senior). 6’1½”, 212 lbs. with 9⅝” hands. [Mtgs. on campus with Colbert, at Senior Bowl, at Combine, VISIT].
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas. (Junior). 6’2”, 225 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅞”hands.
WR Jahan Dotson, Penn. St. (RS Senior). 5’10⅝”, 178 lbs. with short 30¾” arms and big 9½” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
MACK ILB Devin Lloyd, Utah. (RS Senior). 6’2¾”, 237 lbs. with 33” arms and 9½” hands, and an easy top 10% athlete. [Mtg. at Combine]
S Jaquan Brisker, Penn St. (Senior). 6’1⅜”, 199 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅞” hands.Turned 23 on April 20.
S Lewis Cine, Georgia. (Junior). 6’2¼”, 199 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 22 as a rookie.
S Daxton Hill, Michigan. (Junior). 6’0¼”, 191 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9½” hands. Turns 22 as a rookie.
|2:01
|
WR Drake London, USC. (Junior). 6’3⅞”, 219 lbs. with long 33” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 21 as a rookie.
WR Skyy Moore, W. Mich. (RS Sophomore). 5’9⅝”, 195 lbs. with 31” arms and huge 10¼” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
WR George Pickens, Georgia. (Junior). 6’3¼”, 190 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8¾” hands. [All brass were at the pro day, and Pittsburgh’s WR coach put Pickens through his drills].
WR Christian Watson, N. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 6’4⅛”, 208 lbs. with 32½” arms and big 10⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Combine]
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6’2⅜”, 250 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms and big 10¼” hands.
EDGE Boye Mafe, Minn. (RS Senior). 6’3¾”, 261 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 9⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
CB Kaiir Elam, Florida. (Junior). 6’1½”, 191 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn. (Senior). 5’11”, 189 lbs. with short 29¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Combine]
|2:12
|
T Daniel Faalele, Minnesota (Senior). 6’8⅛”, 387 lbs. with 35⅜” arms and 11” hands.
T Rasheed Walker, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6’4⅝”, 313 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and big 10⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh. (RS Senior). 6’3¼”, 217 lbs. with historically small 8½” hands. [Mtg. at Combine, pro day, VISIT]
WR John Metchie III, Alabama. (Junior). 5’11¼”, 187 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9¼” hands.
EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan. (RS Sophomore). 6’4”, 250 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9” hands.
ILB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati. (RS Senior). 6’4”, 237 lbs. (down from 252 lbs. at the Senior Bowl) with 32⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Combine].
ILB Quay Walker, Georgia. (Senior). 6’3¾”, 241 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 9¼” hands. [Mtg. at VISIT]
S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati. (Senior). 6’0¾”, 206 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8½” hands. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day Dinner]
SS/Nickel DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor. (RS Senior). 5’10”, 198 lbs. with short 30⅝” arms and 9” hands.
CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston St. (Senior). 6’2”, 202 lbs. with either 30¾” arms (Combine) or 31⅛” arms (Senior Bowl) and 9” hands.
|2:20
|STEELERS ROUND 2 PICK (# 52 OVERALL)
|2:24
|
T Bernhard Raimann, Central Mich. (Senior). 6’6⅛”, 304 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅜” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
G/T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky. 6’4¾”, 324 lbs. with long 35” arms and huge 11¼” hands.
G/T Sean Rhyan, UCLA. (Junior). 6’4⅝”, 321 lbs. with short 32⅜” arms but very big 11⅛” hands.
G/T Jamaree Salyer, Georgia. (Senior). 6’2⅝”, 320 lbs. with 34” arms and 9½” hands. [Mtg. at Combine (informal)]
G/T Tyler Smith, Tulsa. (RS Sophomore). 6’4⅝”, 324 lbs. with 34” arms and big 10¾” hands. [Mtg. at Combine] Turns 21 a few weeks before the draft.
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa. (RS Junior). 6’2⅛”, 296 lbs. with T-rex 31⅛” arms and big 10” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
WR David Bell, Purdue. (Junior). 6’0⅞”, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9¼”hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati. (Senior). 6’2¾”, 213 lbs. with 33” arms and 9” hands.
EDGE Drake Jackson, USC. (Junior). 6’3½”, 254 lbs. (plays closer to 270) with 34” arms and 10⅛” hands.
EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue. (Junior). 6’3¾”, 275 lbs. with short 32⅝” arms and big 10¼” hands.
|3:01
|
T/G Abraham Lucas, Wash. St. (RS Senior). 6’6⅛”, 315 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10½” hands.
T Max Mitchell, Louisiana. (Senior). 6’5¾”, 299 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine (informal)]
T Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio St. (RS Junior). 6’4¾”, 316 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and big 10¾” hands.
G Luke Goedeke, Cent. Mich. (Senior). 6’4¼”, 318 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands.
C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska. (RS Junior). 6’2⅞”, 303 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10” hands.
QB Carson Strong, Nevada. (RS Senior). 6’3⅜”, 226 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, QB coach Mike Sullivan at pro day]
TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 243 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands.
TE Trey McBride, Colorado St. (Senior). 6’3⅝”, 246 lbs. with 32½” arms and big 10⅛” hands.
TE Cade Otton, Washington. (RS Senior). 6’5”, 247 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9½” hands.
TE Jelani Woods, Virginia. (RS Senior). 6’7⅛”, 253 lbs. with long 34½” arms and 9½” hands.
WR Jalen Tolbert, S. Alabama. (RS Junior). 6’1⅛”, 194 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10” hands.
DT Travis Jones, Connecticut. (Junior). 6’4⅜”, 326 lbs. with 34” arms and 10¼” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama. (RS Senior). 6’3⅞”, 310 lbs. with long 34⅝” arms and 10⅜” hands.
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia. (Senior). 6’2⅞”, 304 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 9⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
EDGE Cameron Thomas, San Diego St. (Senior). 6’4”, 264 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 10” hands.
ILB Troy Anderson, Montana St. (Senior). 6’3¼”, 242 lbs. with long 32⅛” arms and 9¼” hands.
BUCK ILB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin. (RS Sophomore). 6’1”, 250 lbs. with short 31” arms and 9¾” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
ILB Chad Muma, Wyoming. (Senior). 6’2⅜”, 240 lbs. with short 31⅝” arms and big 10” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Combine]
SS Nick Cross, Maryland. (Junior). 6’0⅛”, 212 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9” hands.
CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati. (Senior). 6’1⅜”, 191 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Combine]
CB Marcus Jones, Houston. (Senior). 5’8”, 174 lbs. with equally short 28⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turns 24 as a rookie. [Mtg. at Combine, VISIT]
CB Damarri Mathis, Pitt. (RS Senior). 5’10⅝”, 197 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 8¼” hands. 23 years old.
CB Josh Williams, Fayetteville St. (Senior). 6’2½”, 193 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¼” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
|3:12
|
G/C Ed Ingram, LSU. (RS Senior). 6’3⅛”, 317 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10” hands. [Mtg. at Combine (informal)]
G/C Dylan Parham, Memphis. (RS Senior). 6’2⅝”, 313 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10¼” hands.
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina. (RS Senior). 6’4½”, 245 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 10” hands.
TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio St. (Senior). 6’5½”, 252 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and big 10⅛” hands.
WR/KR Calvin Austin III, Memphis. (RS Senior). 5’7¾”, 170 lbs. with 30” arms and 9¼” hands.
WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada. (Senior). 6’1⅞”, 201 lbs. with 32¼” arms and big 10” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl]
WR/RB/ATH Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky. (Junior). 5’8”, 178 lbs. with miniature 27⅝” arms and big-for-his-size 9” hands.
DT/EDGE Logan Hall, Houston. (Junior). 6’6⅛”, 283 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma. (Senior). 6’3¾”, 290 lbs. with very long 35¼” arms and 10¼” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
EDGE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH). (Senior). 6’4½”, 254 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9⅜” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
MACK ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia. (Junior). 5’11¼”, 229 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9⅛” hands. [Pro Day dinner with Tomlin]
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama. (RS Junior). 6’0⅝”, 197 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 9¼” hands.
CB Martin “MJ” Emerson, Miss. St. (Junior). 6’1⅝”, 205 lbs. with 33½” arms and big 10⅛” hands.
CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia. (Senior). 5’11½”, 202 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
CB Alontae Taylor, Tenn. (Senior). 6’0”, 196 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
|3:20
|STEELERS ROUND 3 PICK (# 84 OVERALL)
|3:24
|
T/G Thayer Munford, Ohio St. (Senior). 6’5¾”, 328 lbs. with very long 35⅛” arms and big 10⅛” hands.
G/T Logan Bruss, Wisconsin. (RS Senior). 6’5”, 309 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and big 10¾” hands.
G Cade Mays, Tennessee. (Senior). 6’4½”, 321 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 9⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
G/C Lecitus Smith, Va. Tech. (RS Junior). 6’3⅛”, 321 lbs. [Mtg. at Combine] With short 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands.
G Cole Strange, Chattanooga. (RS Senior). 6’4⅞”, 307 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands.
C/G/T Zach Tom, Wake Forest. (RS Senior). 6’3⅞”, 304 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10⅜” hands.
TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa St. (RS Senior). 6’6½”, 252 lbs. with long 34½” arms and 10” hands.
WR Jalen “Speedy” Nailor, Mich. St. (RS Junior). 5’11¼”, 186 lbs. with 9¼” hands.
WR Khalil Shakir, Boise St. (Senior). 5’11⅞”, 196 lbs. with short 29” arms and 9½” hands.
WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa. (RS Senior). 6’3½”, 214 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9½” hands. [“Extensive” mtg. at pro day]
DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M. (Junior). 6’3⅞”, 283 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9½” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
DT/EDGE John Paschal, Kentucky. (RS Senior). 6’2⅛”, 268 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
EDGE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati. (Senior). 6’4⅜”, 228 lbs. (down from 240’s in season) with 33¼” arms and 9½” hands. [Pro Day Dinner]
BUCK ILB Mike Rose, Iowa St. (Senior). 6’2⅛”, 245 lbs. with 33¼” arms and big 10⅛” hands.
ILB Channing Tindall, Georgia. (Senior). 6’1⅝”, 230 lbs. (223 at the Senior Bowl) with 32⅞” arms and 10⅝” hands.
FS Verone McKinley III, Oregon. (RS Junior). 5’10⅝”, 198 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9⅛” hands.
CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri. (RS Senior). 6’2”, 197 lbs. with 32” arms and 8¾” hands.
CB/FS Tariq Woolen, UTSA. (Junior). 6’4⅛”, 205 lbs. with long 33⅝” arms but small 8⅝” hands.
|4:01
|
T Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky. (RS Senior). 6’6¾”, 290 lbs. with 33½” arms and small 9” hands. Reportedly lost 30 lbs. for the Combine.
G/C Chasen Hines, LSU. (Senior). 6’2¾”, 327 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame. (Senior). 6’3¼”, 218 lbs. with 9½” hands.
QB Bailey Zappe, W. Kentucky. (RS Senior). 6’0½”, 215 lbs. with 9¾” hands.
TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego St. (Senior). 6’4⅞”, 253 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10⅛” hands.
TE Cole Turner, Nevada. (Senior). 6’6½”, 249 lbs. with 33” arms and 9¾” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M. (Junior). 6’3⅞”, 255 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9¾” hands.
RB Breece Hall, Iowa St. (Junior). 5’11¼”, 217 lbs. with 9¾” hands.
RB Dameon Pierce, Florida. (Senior). 5’9⅝”, 218 lbs. with 9⅜” hands.
RB Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama. (RS Senior). 6’1⅝”, 225 lbs. with 9¾” hands.
RB Kenneth Walker III, Mich. St. (Junior). 5’9¼”, 211 lbs. with 9½” hands.
WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech. (RS Junior). 6’1⅞”, 220 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅜” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
WR Bo Melton, Rutgers. (Senior). 5’11”, 189 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands.
DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee. (Senior). 6’3⅞”, 297 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9¼” hands.
EDGE/ILB Amare Barno, Va. Tech. (RS Junior). 6’4⅝”, 246 lbs. with long 34” arms and 9” hands.
EDGE/ILB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma. (RS Junior). 6’2⅛”, 248 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
EDGE Tyreke Smith, Ohio St. (Senior). 6’3”, 245 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10¼” hands.
MACK ILB Christian Harris, Alabama. (Junior). 6’0¾”, 226 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
BUCK/EDGE ILB Jesse Luketa, Penn St. (Senior). 6’3”, 253 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and big 10⅜” hands.
ILB Brandon Smith, Penn St. (Junior). 6’3½”, 250 lbs. with very long 34⅝” arms and big 10¼” hands.
S Joey Blount, Virginia. (RS Senior). 6’0”, 201 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. [VISIT]
CB Cordale Flott, La. St. (Junior). 6’0½”, 175 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 8” hands.
CB Josh Thompson, Texas. (Senior). 5’10⅞”, 199 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9¼” hands.
|4:16
|
T/G Spencer Burford, UTSA. (Senior). 6’4⅛”, 304 lbs. with very long 34¾” arms and 9½” hands. [Mtg. at Combine (informal)]
G Joshua Ezeudu, N. Car. (RS Junior). 6’4¼”, 308 lbs. with 34” arms and 9½” hands.
G Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma. (RS Senior). 6’4¾”, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10⅞” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
G Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma. (RS Senior). 6’2⅞”, 318 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands.
TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin. (RS Senior). 6’4⅞”, 250 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 9½” hands.
RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M. (Junior). 6’0⅜”, 217 lbs. with 8⅝” hands.
RB Zamir White, Georgia. (RS Junior). 5’11¾”, 214 lbs. with 8½” hands.
WR Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame. (Junior). 6’2⅜”, 200 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9” hands.
WR Danny Gray, SMU. (Senior). 5’11⅝”, 186 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine, WR coach at pro day].
WR Justyn Ross, Clemson. (RS Senior). 6’3⅝”, 205 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Several mtgs]
WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor (Senior). 6’2⅜”, 181 lbs. with long 33¼” arms and tiny 8¼” hands.
DT/NT Neil Farrell, LSU. (Senior). 6’4⅛”, 330 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
DT/NT Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa St. (RS Senior). 6’5½”, 316 lbs. with very long 35⅛” arms and very big 10⅛” hands.
EDGE Deangelo Malone, W. Kentucky. (RS Senior). 6’3¼”, 243 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9⅞” hands.
EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss. (RS Senior). 6’3⅜”, 261 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9⅞” hands.
SS Tycen Anderson, Toledo. (RS Senior). 6’1⅞”, 209 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands.
S Kerby Joseph, Illinois. (Junior). 6’0⅝”, 203 lbs. with 33” arms and 10¼” hands.
SS Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M. (Senior). 6’0½”, 204 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9” hands.
S Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC. (RS Senior). 6’3½”, 212 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8½” hands.
CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor. (RS Senior). 5’11½”, 183 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅝” hands.
CB Cobie Durant, S. Car. St. (RS Senior). 5’9⅜”, 174 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 8⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
CB Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg St. (RS Senior). 6’0¾”, 195 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9½” hands.
CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson. (Senior). 6’0⅛”, 176 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska. (Senior). 5’10½”, 200 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
|4:33
|STEELERS ROUND 4 PICK (# 138 OVERALL) (COMPENSATORY)
|5:01
|
T Braxton Jones, S. Utah. (RS Senior). 6’5⅛”, 306 lbs. with astonishing 36” arms and 10⅛” hands.
T/G Vederian Lowe, Illinois. (Senior). 6’4⅜”, 320 lbs. with very long 34⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands.
T Bamidele “Bam” Olaseni, Utah. (Senior). 6’7”, 348 lbs. with orangutanish 36½” arms and 9⅞” hands.
G/C Ben Petrula, Boston Coll. (RS Senior). 6’5”, 316 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands.
G Justin Shaffer, Georgia. (Senior). 6’3⅝”, 326 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10⅜” hands.
G Cordell Volson, N. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 319 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10¼” hands.
C/G Luke Fortner, Kentucky. (RS Senior). 6’3⅞”, 302 lbs. with long 33” arms and 9⅞” hands.
C Brock Hoffman, Va. Tech. (RS Senior). 6’3½”, 310 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 10½” hands.
QB Kaleb Eleby, W. Michigan. (RS Sophomore). 6’0¾”, 210 lbs. with 9¼” hands.
RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU (RS Junior). 5’10¾”, 224 lbs.
RB Tyrion “Ty” Davis-Price, LSU. (Junior). 6’0⅜”, 211 lbs. with 9¼” hands.
RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati. (Junior). 5’10¾”, 220 lbs. with small 8⅝” hands.
RB Pierre Strong Jr., S. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 5’11⅜”, 202 lbs. with 8¾” hands.
RB Zaquandre “Quan” White, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6’0⅛”, 206 lbs. with 9” hands.
WR Kyle Philips, UCLA. (Senior). 5’11¼”, 189 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8⅝” hands.
DT Thomas Booker, Stanford. (Senior). 6’3⅛”, 301 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
DT Zachary Carter, Florida. (RS Senior). 6’4¼”, 282 lbs. with 33½” arms and big 10¼” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
EDGE Ali Fayad, W. Mich. (RS Senior). 6’2”, 248 lbs. with shorter 32” arms and 9⅜” hands.
EDGE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina. (Senior). 6’4⅝”, 253 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9¾” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
EDGE Isiah Thomas, Oklahoma. (RS Senior). 6’4¾”, 258 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands.
ILB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M. (RS Senior). 6’2⅛”, 239 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Combine] 24 years old.
MACK ILB D’Marco Jackson, App. St. (RS Senior). 6’0⅛”, 233 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9¼” hands. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl].
S Bubba Bolden, Miami. (RS Senior). 6’2⅛”, 209 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9” hands.
S Yusuf Corker, Kentucky. (RS Senior). 5’11¾”, 204 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 9⅛” hands.
S Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH). (RS Senior). 6’4”, 215 lbs. with 32” arms and 8⅝” hands.
CB Montaric “Busta” Brown, Arkansas. (RS Senior). 5’11¾”, 190 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9½” hands.
CB/S Kyler McMichael, N. Car. (Senior). 5’11⅞”, 205 lbs. with 31” arms and 9¼” hands.
CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Houston. (Junior). 5’10”, 182 lbs. with short 29⅝” arms and small 8¾” hands.
|5:16
|
T Devin Cochran, Ga. Tech. (RS Senior). 6’6⅞”, 308 lbs. with long 35½” arms and 10⅛” hands.
T Obinna Eze, TCU. (RS Senior). 6’6¼”, 327 lbs. with amazing 36⅛” arms and 9½” hands.
T/G Andrew Stueber, Mich. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 327 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands.
G Chris Paul, Tulsa. (RS Senior). 6’3⅜”, 324 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands.
C/G Dohnovan West, Ariz. St. (Junior). 6’3¼”, 296 lbs. with 33” arms and 9½” hands.
TE Austin Allen, Nebraska. (RS Senior). 6’7⅝”, 253 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 9½” hands.
RB Kevin Harris, S. Car. (Junior). 5’9⅞”, 222 lbs. with 9½” hands.
RB D’Vonte Price, Fla. Int’l. (Senior). 6’1⅜”, 210 lbs. with 9¼” hands.
RB Abram Smith, Baylor. (RS Senior). 5’11⅝”, 211 lbs. With small 8¼” hands.
WR Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU. (RS Senior). 5’11”, 192 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 9½” hands.
DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas. (RS Senior). 6’4¾”, 321 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, S. Car. (Senior). 6’3¾”, 258 lbs. with long 34¾” arms and big 10⅝” hands.
MACK ILB Jojo Domann, Nebraska. (RS Senior). 6’0⅞”, 228 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9½” hands. Turns 25 as a rookie.
S Markquese Bell, Fla. A&M. (Senior). 6’2⅛”, 212 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9⅜” hands.
S Quentin Lake, UCLA. (RS Senior). 6’1⅛”, 201 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9⅛” hands.
SS Juanyeh Thomas, Ga. Tech. (Senior). 6’0⅝”, 198 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9” hands.
CB Josh Jobe, Alabama. (Junior). 5’11½”, 182 lbs. with 32⅝”arms and 9¼” hands. 24 years old as of early April.
CB Jack Jones, Ariz. St. (Senior). 5’10¾”, 171 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 8⅞” hands.
RB Ty Chandler, UNC. (Senior). 5’11¼”, 204 lbs. with 9” hands. Turns 24 as a rookie.
|6:01
|
T Jean Delance, Florida. (RS Senior). 6’3⅞”, 296 lbs. with exceptional 36½” arms and 10⅛” hands.
T Kellen Diesch, Ariz. St. (RS Senior). 6’7⅛”, 301 lbs. with short 32¼” arms and 9½” hands.
T Matt Waletzko, N. Dak. (Senior). 6’6⅞”, 310 lbs. with loooong 35⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands.
G Nick Zakelj, Fordham. (RS Senior). 6’5¾”, 316 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅝” hands.
C Alex Lindstrom, Boston Coll. (RS Senior). 6’3¼”, 294 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and small 9” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
QB Cole Kelley, SE Louisiana. (RS Senior). 6’7⅜”, 249 lbs. with 9⅞” hands.
TE Chase Allen, Iowa St. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 251 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. [Mtg. at Combine] Turns 24 as a rookie.
RB Tyler Badie, Missouri. (Senior). 5’8”, 197 lbs. with 9⅛” hands.
RB Leddie Brown, W. Va. (Senior). 6’0⅛”, 213 lbs. with 9⅛” hands.
RB James Cook, Georgia. (Senior). 5’11”, 199 lbs. with 9⅜” hands.
RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan. (Senior). 6’1¾”, 226 lbs. with 9¼” hands. [Mtg. at Dinner]
RB Isiah Pacheco, Rutgers. (Senior). 5’10⅜”, 216 lbs. with 9½” hands. Turned 23 in March.
WR Velus Jones, Tennessee. (RS Senior). 5’11¾”, 204 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 25 as a rookie.
WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss. (Senior). 6’0⅛”, 194 lbs. with shorter 31½” arms but big 10” hands.
WR Tre Turner, Va. Tech. (Senior). 6’1⅜”, 184 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 8½” hands.
NT Noah Elliss, Idaho. (Junior). 6’4¼”, 346 lbs. with short 32¼” arms and big 10⅜” hands.
DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6’2⅛”, 300 lbs. with very short 31⅝” arms and 9⅞” hands.
NT MarQuan McCall, Kentucky. (Senior). 6’2½”, 342 lbs. with 33¼” arms and palm-a-watermelon 11” hands.
DT/NT Jayden Peevy, Texas. (Senior). 6’5⅜”, 308 lbs. with apelike 35½” arms and big 10½” hands.
EDGE/ILB Jeremiah Moon, Florida. (Senior). 6’4⅝”, 249 lbs. with very long 35” arms and 10⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
MACK ILB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma. (RS Junior). 6’0”, 226 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and big 10” hands.
ILB Ellis Brooks, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6’1”, 230 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9¾” hands.
ILB Damone Clark, LSU. (Senior). 6’2⅜”, 240 lbs. with 33” arms and 9¾” hands.
MACK ILB Malcolm Rodriguez, Okla. St. (Senior). 5’11”, 232 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands.
S Nick Grant, Virginia. (RS Senior). 6’0¼”, 191 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands.
S Russ Yeast, Kansas St. (RS Senior). 5’10”, 192 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands.
CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6’0⅜”, 194 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¾” hands.
CB Jermaine Waller, Va. Tech. (Junior). 6’0”, 175 lbs. with 31½” arms and 8¾” hands.
|6:16
|
T/G Tyler Vrabel, Boston Coll. (RS Junior). 6’5¾”, 315 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9¾” hands.
C Xavier Newman-Johnson, Baylor. (Senior). 6’1¾”, 303 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 9¾” hands.
C Luke Wattenberg, Washington. (RS Senior). 6’4”, 293 lbs. with long 34⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. Turns 25 as a rookie.
RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA. (Junior). 5’8⅛”, 205 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
WR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana. (Senior). 6’1⅛”, 209 lbs. with shorter 30⅞” arms and 9¾” hands. Turned 23 in January.
WR Makai Polk, Miss. St. (Junior). 6’3⅛”, 195 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9½” hands.
WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest. (Senior). 6’0⅞”, 182 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9” hands. Turns 24 in July.
EDGE Christopher Allen, Alabama. (RS Senior). 6’3½”, 241 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands.
EDGE Alex Wright, UAB. (Junior). 6’5⅛”, 272 lbs. with long 34” arms and 9¼” hands.
S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tenn. (RS Senior). 6’0¾”, 196 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¼” hands.
SS Scott Nelson, Wisconsin. (RS Senior). 6’2”, 203 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9” hands.
CB Mykael Wright, Oregon. (Junior). 5’10½”, 173 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands.
|6:29
|STEELERS ROUND 6 PICK (# 208 OVERALL) (FROM KC FOR INGRAM)
|7:01
|
QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M. (RS Senior). 6’4”, 215 lbs. with small 8⅞” hands.
QB E.J. Perry, Brown. (Senior). 6’1⅝”, 211 lbs. with small 8¾” hands.
TE Lucas Krull, Pitt. (Senior). 6’6⅛”, 253 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9⅛” hands.
RB/FB Alexander “Zander” Horvath, Purdue. (Senior). 6’2⅛”, 228 lbs. with smaller 8¾” hands and 32” arms.
RB Keaontay Ingram, USC. (RS Senior). 5’11¾”, 221 lbs. with 9” hands.
RB Master Teague III, Ohio State. (RS Junior). 5’11¼”, 221 lbs. With 9½” hands.
RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame. (RS Sophomore). 5’9¼”, 194 lbs. with 9” hands.
WR Stanley Berryhill II, Arizona. 5’9¾”, 182 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9½” hands.
WR Josh Johnson, Tulsa. (RS Senior). 5’10¼”, 176 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands.
WR Davontavean “Tay” Martin, Okla. St. (Senior). 6’1½”, 188 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9⅜” hands.
WR Charleston Rambo, Miami. (RS Senior). 6’0⅝”, 177 lbs. with 32” arms and 9¾” hands.
WR Samori Toure, Nebraska. (Senior). 6’0¾”, 191 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. 24 years old.
NT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA. (Senior). 6’3½”, 324 lbs. with long 34⅜” arms and 10” hands.
DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6’1⅝”, 304 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9” hands.
EDGE James Houston IV, Jackson St. (RS Senior). 6’0⅞”, 241 lbs. with long 34¼” arms and 9⅛” hands.
EDGE Tre Williams, Arkansas. (RS Senior). 6’4⅜”, 253 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
ILB Nate Landman, Colorado. (Senior). 6’2½”, 238 lbs. with short 30½” arms and 9⅜” hands.
ILB Zacoby McClain, Auburn. (Senior). 5’11¼”, 228 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9¼” hands. [Mtg. at Combine]
BUCK ILB Joshua Ross, Michigan. (Senior). 6’0¾”, 227 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9¾” hands.
S Elijah Hooks, California (Senior). 5’10⅞”, 198 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9¾” hands.
SS Smoke Monday, Auburn. (Senior). 6’1¾”, 207 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅛” hands.
CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist. (Senior). 5’11¼”, 202 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands.
CB Chase Lucas, Ariz. St. (RS Senior). 5’10”, 181 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Will be 25 on draft day.
CB Jaylen Watson, Wash. St. (Senior). 6’1½”, 197 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9⅝” hands.
|7:04
|STEELERS ROUND 7a PICK (# 225 OVERALL) (FROM MIAMI)
|7:16
|
T/G Myron Cunningham, Arkansas. (RS Senior). 6’5⅛”, 323 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10⅜” hands. [Mtg. at Combine (informal)] Turns 25 as a rookie.
T Luke Tenuta, Va. Tech. (RS Senior). 6’7⅞”, 318 lbs. with short 32⅝” arms and 10” hands.
G/T J’Atyre Carter, Southern. (RS Senior). 6’3⅛”, 306 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10⅛” hands.
QB/GADGET D’Eriq King, Miami. (RS Senior). 5’8¾”, 196 lbs. with 9¼” hands. Will be a 25 year old rookie.
QB Chris Oladokun, S. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 6’1¼”, 207 lbs. with small 8⅞” hands. [Mtg. at pro day, VISIT]
TE Ko Kieft, Minn. (RS Senior). 6’4”, 259 lbs. with 33” arms and 9 ½” hands.
TE Nick Muse, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6’4⅜”, 259 lbs. with short 31¾” arms and 9¼” hands.
HB/FB Chig Okonkwo, Maryland. (Senior). 6’2½”, 238 lbs. with 32 ¾” arms and 9¾” hands.
RB Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma. (RS Senior). 5’10⅝”, 209 lbs. with itsy bitsy 7⅝” hands.
FB John Chenal, Wisconsin. (Senior). 6’2½”, 254 lbs. With short 29½” arms and 9⅝” hands.
RB Mataeo Durant, Duke. (Senior). 5’11⅜”, 196 lbs. with 9½” hands.
WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss. (RS Senior). 6’1⅞”, 215 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9½” hands. Turns 25 in August.
WR Emeka Emezie, N. Car. St. (RS Senior). 6’2½”, 212 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9” hands.
WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Car. (Senior). 6’0¼”, 200 lbs. with 9¼” hands.
WR Jerreth Sterns, Kentucky. (Senior). 5’7⅜”, 183 lbs. with 30” arms and 9” hands.
WR Deven Thompkins, Utah St. (RS Senior). 5’6⅞”, 167 lbs. with 30½” arms and 8¾” hands.
DT Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame. (RS Senior). 6’2¼”, 302 lbs. with shorter 32⅛” arms and 10” hands.
EDGE Michael Clemons, Texas A&M. (RS Senior). 6’5¼”, 263 lbs. with very long 34⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands.
ILB James Skalski, Clemson. (RS Senior). 5’11⅞”, 228 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9⅛” hands. (Played around 240 lbs.) [Mtg. at VISIT] Turned 24 in February.
S Brad Hawkins, Michigan. (Senior). 6’0¼”, 210 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands.
S Nolan Turner, Clemson. (RS Senior). 6’0⅞”, 202 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 25 in late March. [VISIT]
CB Shaun Jolly, App. St. (RS Senior). 5’8⅝”, 177 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9” hands.
CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC. (RS Junior). 6’1½”, 201 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9” hands.
|7:20
|STEELERS ROUND 7b PICK (# 241 OVERALL)