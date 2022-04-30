NFL Draft

Listen: Reacting To Day Two Of The Steelers’ Draft

Posted on

Bringing you guys some quick analysis of the Pittsburgh Steelers Day Two selections, Georgia WR George Pickens in the second round and Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal in the third round. I talk about Pickens’ upside and where Leal projects along the Steelers’ front.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. I’m betting you have many.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version

