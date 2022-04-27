Kozora: Complete 2022 Seven Round Mock Draft

It’s back. My attempt to predict not just what the Pittsburgh Steelers do but what the entire NFL will do Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. Mocking picks 1 through 262 with blurbs for every single selection. Most of this will be wrong but it’s a good learning exercise and has been my tradition for years, I believe even pre-dating my Steelers Depot bloggin’ days.

Because I know I’ll be asked, don’t take the Steelers picks here too seriously. They’re hopefully a little more informed than the other teams I’m less familiar with but I try not to mock the “perfect” player to the Steelers based on my knowledge of their pre-draft process. Try to treat it like I was an outsider and don’t spend a ton of extra time thinking about their picks relative to the rest of the league.

Enjoy the mock and as always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Appreciate you reading.

Round One

1. JAC – Aidan Hutchinson/DE Michigan: The favorite for a large chunk of this draft cycle, it sounds like the team will be taking a pass rusher. It’s just a question of who. Hutchinson seems to lack elite upside but at worst, should be a consistent, good pass rusher who will become one of the leaders and glue-guys in a locker room that needs it. Jacksonville’s defense had just 32 sacks last season and only two players registering more than three of them. Travon Walker is also a strong candidate here and gained plenty of steam.

2. DET – Derek Stingley/CB LSU: First draft curveball two picks into what should be a wild draft. Detroit could go in a lot of different directions here but head coach Dan Campbell looks for a lockdown corner to take away half the field. Cornerbacks going this high are rare but there isn’t a QB worth taking and no other obvious options. Stingley had a tremendous freshman season but has struggled to see the field since. But Campbell gets an alpha in Stingley and one of the most talented prospects in this class.

3. HOU – Travon Walker/DT Georgia: The first of many Bulldog defenders to go, and go early, in this draft. Houston searching for d-line help since JJ Watt was let go and Walker could help fill that void, though his game certainly isn’t 1:1 with Watt. Walker is light on production but battled with ultra-talented teammates for splash plays.

4. NYJ – Kayvon Thibodeaux/DE Oregon: Going BPA here with Thibodeaux. A somewhat polarizing player, his “lack” of love for football is overstated. It didn’t stop him from putting up 12 TFL and seven sacks last season for the Ducks. The Jets haven’t had an even passable pass rush in years and had just 33 sacks a year ago. Carl Lawson should return healthy and paired with Thibodeaux could boost those numbers.

5. NYG – Evan Neal/OT Alabama: Couple solid tackle prospects falling into Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen’s lap. Andrew Thomas improved on the left side last year but there’s still a hole at right tackle. Neal is the leanest 330+ pounder you’ll see and comes from a top-tier program. Daniel Jones needs a good o-line is he’s going to stick around. Saquon Barkley could use the help, too.

6. CAR – Kenny Pickett/QB Pittsburgh: Wrestled with what Carolina will do for a while. The QB talk has quieted down in recent weeks but I think the organization goes back to where the convo began – quarterback. Bottom line is if the Panthers start Sam Darnold this year, Matt Rhule is getting fired. They have to find another option. Pickett is the most pro-ready QB in this class and worth the attempt for the Panthers to save their jobs.

7. NYG – Ahmad Gardner/CB Cincinnati: The former Bills/current Giants’ front office knows the value and importance of a strong secondary, hitting on Tre White in the first round in 2017 (Schoen was the assistant GM at the time and Daboll wasn’t hired until 2018, to be clear, but both felt White’s impact over the years). Gardner is a long corner who could take on #1 receivers in the NFC East, names like DeVonta Smith, Terry McLaurin, and CeeDee Lamb.

8. ATL – Malik Willis/QB Liberty: Tough direction to choose here for the Falcons. But they bet big on traits and Willis, an Atlanta native with big-play ability. His lower body mechanics need work and he must sit his rookie year but the Falcons have the liberty (ba dum tiss) to do so behind Marcus Mariota, though the odds of Mariota making it through the entire season seem slim. Still, you bet on traits and Willis has the highest ceiling of any QB in this class.

9. SEA – Trevor Penning/OT Northern Iowa: May not be the anticipated pick but Pete Carroll’s drafts are rarely conventional and this mock will reflect it. Tackle certainly is a need in Seattle as they rebuild their offense with a new QB and no arm worth taking here. Penning is one of the nastiest players in this class who has the desire and ability to bury defenders into the ground. He got into more Senior Bowl scraps during practice than anyone I’ve ever seen. However, Penning will need to clean up his technique and be more consistent in pass pro. He goes over Charles Cross and Ickey Eknowu.

10. NYJ – Jameson Williams/WR Alabama: The Jets’ offseason mission must be “give Zach Wilson weapons.” He gets one in Williams, coming off a torn ACL but reportedly rehabbing and progressing well. He balled out in 2021, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch and teams don’t seem to be worried about the medical. It generally doesn’t hurt top-tier prospects like him.

11. WSH – Ikem Ekwonu/OT NC State: Great value here for the Commanders, who get one of the top tackles in this class to protect Carson Wentz. Ekwonu isn’t the biggest tackle in this class but has great feet and shows a mean streak in the run game. He played a bit of guard early in his Wolfpack career and potentially may move there after Washington lost Brandon Scherff along the interior, though I think Ekwonu starts things off at tackle.

12. MIN – Kyle Hamilton/S Notre Dame: Hamilton is one of my favorite players in this class and the Vikings focus on the talent and value here. Harrison Smith signed a four-extension in 2021 but he’s 33 and his play has begun to decline. Their games have some loose similarities and Hamilton can thrive in the box as Smith has over the years. Hamilton is long with a great football IQ and a reliable tackler. He struggles with more nuanced movements but he can plaster tight ends and really impact a locker room in positive ways.

13. HOU – Garrett Wilson/WR Ohio State: Houston locked down Brandin Cooks after weeks of trade rumors. The Texans need receiver talent and offensive help for QB Davis Mills, who enters his second year as the team’s clear-cut starter. It’s unlikely to extend into a third year but Houston perhaps waits until 2023 to focus on the class. Wilson has been electric the last two years for the Buckeyes.

14. BAL – George Karlaftis/EDGE Purdue: Baltimore lost out on Z’Darius Smith but replaces him with Karlaftis, who comes with a similar build (Karlaftis 6’4, 266 with 32 5/8 inch arms, Smith entering the league at 6’4, 274 with 32 5/8 inch arms). Ravens’ pass rush has suffered in recent years and needs consistent pressure to best Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson.

15. PHI – Jordan Davis/NT Georgia: Receiver is a possibility here but it’s a deep class and there’s plenty of options. There’s only one Jordan Davis. A mountain of a man at 340 pounds (down from 360 during the season), he posted a historically impressive workout with a perfect 10 Relative Athletic Score, second-best ever only behind Calvin Johnson. Davis isn’t just a plugger but can penetrate and get upfield. Keeping his weight down and consistent will be the key. Fletcher Cox was released and brought back but his time in Philly seems to be running out.

16. NO – Charles Cross/OT Mississippi State: James Hurst is the Saints’ current starting left tackle. James Hurst can’t continue to be the Saints’ starting left tackle. Replacing Terron Armstead is at the top of the Saints’ to-do list and they get a good one in Cross, a long athlete with quality experience playing in the SEC. Michigan’s Dax Hill also makes sense here but LT wins out. Cross may end up going higher than this, possibly #6 to Carolina.

17. LAC – Devin Lloyd/LB Utah: A slow-ish 40 time doesn’t hurt Lloyd’s stock much here. His tape shows the type of instinctive athlete he is. Replacement for Kyzir White who had 144 tackles last season before signing with the Eagles. Lloyd had an incredible 22 TFL and four INTs last season for the Utes. This would make him the highest Utah player drafted since Garrett Bolles in 2017.

18. PHI – Treylon Burks/WR Arkansas: Eagles have been receiver-happy in their recent drafts. After getting Davis, they go with Burks, a different body type than the recent first-round picks they’ve made (Smith, Reagor). Burks is a big-body who didn’t test great but can get involved in the WR run game and be a matchup issue over the middle of the field.

19. NO – Dax Hill/S Michigan: Said a moment ago Hill would be a good fit here. He’s still on the board so Hill is the pick. A young, athletic safety with coverage corner skills, he can help replace Marcus Williams who took a mega-deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Great pick here.

20. PIT – Lewis Cine/S Georgia: Board hasn’t broken super well for the Steelers with Willis and Pickett off the board. The team did re-sign Terrell Edmunds but it was to a cheap, one-year deal. Cine is a missile with tremendous hit power that fits the SS role well. His playmaking skills, though, are limited.

21. NE – Andrew Booth/CB Clemson: Patriots try to replace J.C. Jackson, who secured the bag out West with the LA Chargers. Booth has been injured during the pre-draft process but is a young, uber-athletic cornerback and is the team’s best shot at finding Jackson’s heir.

22. GB – Chris Olave/WR Ohio State: History works against the Packers doing so but if there’s ever a year to draft a receiver, it’s this one. Olave is a freaky-fast receiver who ran in the 4.3’s and averaged 15.4 yards per catch last year as part of the great Buckeyes’ trio.

23. ARI – Jermaine Johnson/DE Florida State: Playing the value game here. Johnson dominated during the Senior Bowl and broke out production-wise in 2021 with the Seminoles after transferring from Georgia. He can play up and down the line and be an impactful pass rusher to help ease the pain of losing long-time pass rusher Chandler Jones.

24. DAL – Zion Johnson/OG Boston College: Jerry Jones has strongly hinted the team will address the o-line early and I’ll trust him on that one. Comes down to Johnson versus Kenyon Green versus Tyler Linderbaum but I’ll land on Johnson, a strong, long, athlete with good football IQ and positional flexibility. He played LG and LT in school and did well at center during the Senior Bowl. Salt-of-the-Earth prospect who began his career at Davidson. Now, he becomes a first-round pick.

25. BUF – Kyler Gordon/CB Washington: Tons of corners going in round one. The Huskies have been churning out secondary talent in recent years and Gordon, along with teammate Trent McDuffie, are just the latest names. Gordon has good size and athleticism who picked off a pair of passes last season. He’s attending the draft, indicating he’s got a good shot to go Round One.

26. TEN – Quay Walker/LB Georgia: Top off-ball linebacker to replace Rashaan Evans, who didn’t really workout in Tennessee anyway. Walker notched 65 tackles (5.5 TFL) and 1.5 sacks last season for Georgia. Titans will hope for better luck here with Walker, who is gaining late Round One buzz.

27. TB – Kenyon Green/OG Texas A&M: Green didn’t have the best pre-draft process, struggling in testing and on-field drills at this year’s Combine, but he’s a nasty and powerful run blocker who will help replace the surprising retirement of Ali Marpet.

28. GB – Arnold Ebiketie/EDGE Penn State: One of my favorite prospects in this year’s draft, Ebiketie transferred from Temple to Penn State for 2021 and put up big numbers (18 TFL, 9.5 sacks). He’s got great bend to flatten and corner with length and is an impressive athlete, though not in the Oweh/Parsons category. Good pass rush help for the Pack.

29. KC – Travis Jones/DE UConn: Receiver certainly needs to be addressed following the Tyreek Hill deal but not here. Jones is a well-built lineman who bullied the opposition in 1v1 at the Senior Bowl, showing off a powerful club. Chris Jones played his best along the interior last year and drafting Travis Jones would keep Chris Jones there. Jones and Jones make for a heck of a law firm and d-line.

30. KC – Jahan Dotson/WR Penn State: Ok, now receiver gets addressed. Chiefs love speed but their offense became more horizontal last year to address to all the two-high looks they were seeing. Dotson certainly can win over the top and did routinely but he’s a great separator who can win over the middle. He plays big with a large catch radius.

31. CIN – Kaiir Elam/CB Florida: O-line is a popular selection here but the Bengals improved their front five this offseason with Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La’el Collins. It will still be upgraded here but the Bengals go corner and Elam. Eli Apple wasn’t the answer last year.

32. DET – Sam Howell/QB North Carolina: A third quarterback sneaks his way into the end of Day One. Without several weapons he had in 2020, Howell regressed last year and became a one-read runner. But he’s got a live arm and throws a great deep ball and Dan Campbell will love Howell’s toughness and grit to pair with their “salty” motto.

Round Two

33. JAC – Tyler Linderbaum/OC Iowa: Linderbaum falls outside of the Top 32 but Jacksonville pounces on him at the top of Day Two. An impressive athlete, he’ll fit their zone scheme well under new o-line coach Phil Rauscher. This could wind up being a steal though Linderbaum’s lack of length and bulk are negatives, making the fit crucial.

34. DET – Boye Mafe/DE Minnesota: A riser in this process thanks to his Senior Bowl performance and great workout numbers, he’ll try to juice the Lions’ hapless pass rush that registered just 30 sacks a year ago. Mafe is a late-bloomer and nearly 24 years old but he can make an impact on rush downs as he refines his game.

35. NYJ – Breece Hall/RB Iowa State: First running back off the board. Hall is considered the classes’ top back with great explosion and a compact frame. Jets need to be able to run the ball for a balanced offense that doesn’t ask too much out of Zac Wilson and Michael Carter can’t do it alone.

36. NYG – Leo Chenal/LB Wisconsin: This does sound like it’s too early but the draft never breaks the way people expect it to. Off-ball linebacker is a real need and should be addressed early. Chenal is a fantastic athlete who may remind the Giants of what they had in Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo. Chenal broke out for the Badgers in 2021 with 115 tackles (18.5 TFL) and eight sacks.

37. HOU – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati: It seems like Davis Mills is going to be their guy but a guy like Ridder might be too hard to pass up. He’s a mature leader and winner who completely turned around the Bearcats’ program to a college playoff contender. He might be hard for Lovie Smith to pass up and let him battle Mills in camp.

38. NYJ – Jalen Pitre/S Baylor: Another one of my favorite prospects in this draft, Pitre played the “Star” position under Dave Aranda for the Bears and excelled. He’s rocked up and an impactful hitter while showing plus overall athleticism (4.46 40, 35 inch vertical). He can play slot or strong safety and join Jordan Whitehead as part of a hard-hitting secondary.

39. CHI – Drake London/WR USC: Tumbling out of the draft process in part due to not testing in the pre-draft process while dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s a power-forward who repeatedly won in jump ball situations with seven touchdowns in eight games last year for the Trojans. An Allen Robinson replacement and weapon for Justin Fields, who hasn’t gotten the help he needs this offseason.

40. SEA – Matt Corral/QB Ole Miss: Venturing into the new chapter of the post-Russell Wilson era with Corral. He played in a hyper-focused RPO system under Lane Kiffin but displayed accuracy and toughness for the Runnin’ Rebels, battling two ankle injuries this past season. When healthy, his play was even better and Corral has the mobility and arm to fit Seattle’s system well.

41. SEA – Troy Andersen/LB Montana State: Bobby Wagner replacement with similar measurables to Wagner’s freak numbers put up back in 2012. Andersen is one of the most interesting players in the draft, a former QB who won Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors for the Big Sky throughout his career. He proved he could play with the big boys at the Senior Bowl and is the type of A+ athlete the Seahawks covet.

42. IND – Tyler Smith/OG Tulsa: Smith could play tackle or guard, two areas that are needs for the Colts up front. He’s a nasty player who probably needs to be reined in a bit with a whopping 16 penalties last season. But he’s a road grader in the run game and could make up for one of the best run-blocking guard combos opposite Quenton Nelson.

43. ATL – George Pickens/WR Georgia: An athletic, fluid receiver, Pickens returned from a torn ACL late last season to finish out the year, catching five passes, including a 52-yard grab in the National Championship game. He’s shown some immaturity issues earlier in his career but he’s a first-round talent and Atlanta has the weakest WR corps in the league.

44. CLE – David Ojabo/DE Michigan: Maybe a surprise selection here after Ojabo tore his Achilles during his Pro Day workout. But he’s still a talented pass rusher with 11 sacks last season. GM Andrew Berry likes youth in the draft and Ojabo is only 21 years old. He can’t help right away but the Browns still have a solid roster to win with now.

45. BAL – Nakobe Dean/LB Georgia: Another Bulldog off the board. He’ll slot next to Patrick Queen to beef up the Ravens’ defense. Dean is a good leader and fierce tackle with 72 tackles (10.5 TFL) and two interceptions last season. Size and medical concerns push him down a bit.

46. MIN – Logan Hall/DT Houston: A bit of an awkward-body at 6’6, 280 pounds, he can play along the interior and penetrate upfield. He turned in a 4.88 40 at the Combine and a 1.63 ten split, both impressive numbers for his frame. He picked up 13 TFL and six sacks last year for the Cougars. He’ll pair next to run-stuffer Dalvin Tomlinson and offers a different body type compared to the departed Michael Pierce.

47. WSH – Jaquan Brisker/S Penn State: Replacement for the lost Landon Collins. Brisker battled a shoulder injury last year but is versatile and can erase tight ends in the passing game. He tested well pre-draft and should make a Day One impact.

48. CHI –Bernhard Raimann/OT Central Michigan: New GM Ryan Poles is a former lineman himself so it’s logical the Bears will beef things upfront early in the draft with one of their two second-round picks. Raimann hails from Austria and is a quality athlete, though he lacks elite length for a tackle. He could start on the right side opposite Teven Jenkins. It’s also possible the two flip.

49. NO – Devonte Wyatt/DT Georgia: Wyatt falls a bit in this mock draft, partially due to bad luck and partially due to his age (almost 24) and serious off-field red flags. Still, the on-field talent is real and he made up a great duo alongside Jordan Davis. Teams simply could not run on the Bulldogs’ defense and would further the Saints’ #1 run defense a year ago. Good value here if you can look past the character. New Orleans nearly did so with Deshaun Watson so they’re probably willing to do it here.

50. KC – Trent McDuffie/CB Washington: McDuffie another faller here in this process but his lack of size hurts him a bit in this process. Still, he’s versatile and athletic and could fill the loss of Charvarious Ward and to an extent, perhaps Tyrann Mathieu, though the team did sign Justin Reid early in free agency.

51. PHI – Roger McCreary/CB Auburn: McCreary is undersized and didn’t test quite as well as you’d hope but he was one of the SEC’s best man-cover corners and battled against Ja’Marr Chase a few years ago and Alabama’s top guys earlier this year. McCreary is a plus technician.

52. PIT – Skyy Moore/WR Western Michigan: Moore is shorter than what the Steelers typically draft but he’s well-built and can replace JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot. He’s strong and can beat press and would make a Day One impact for the team.

53. GB – Chad Muma/LB Wyoming: Comparisons to Logan Wilson aren’t exactly 1:1 to me but Muma is a very good prospect who stays clean in the run game and works off blocks with great angles to the football. He was a tackle machine in college and projects to be one in the NFL, similar to former Packers’ LB Blake Martinez.

54. NE – Dylan Parham/OG Memphis: Sleeper earning Day Two buzz, he replaces Shaq Mason who was traded to Tampa Bay. Parham is short and squatty at 6’2, 313, but ran a 4.93 40 with a 1.66 ten-split. He has a whopping 50 career starts, most coming at guard but he also spent a year at tackle. At 6’2, he’ll play inside in the NFL.

55. ARI – Christian Watson/WR North Dakota State: A slight draft-day slide for Watson but depth at receiver naturally pushes down a handful of names. Watson is a classic height/weight/speed deep threat who flourished at the Senior Bowl. He needs to clean up his drops but can be a real vertical threat for Kyler Murry, who appears to be staying in Arizona after an awkward, headline-driven offseason.

56. DAL – Christian Harris/LB Alabama: Undersized and speedy off-ball linebacker which basically defines all off-ball linebackers in today’s NFL. Leighton Vander Esch returned but he’s hardly in the Cowboys’ long-term plans, inking a one-year, $2 million deal in March.

57. BUF – James Cook/RB Georgia: The Bills have hinted running back is in their draft plans. Buffalo isn’t a big running team (16th in attempts last year) but could use a little more balance early on in games. Cook averaged over six yards per carry in all four of his seasons for the Bulldogs. He was never a workhorse back, not reaching 100 carries until 2021, but he’s fresh and will split time with the rest of the Bills’ backfield. And I don’t know if you guys heard, but he’s Dalvin Cook’s younger brother.

58. ATL – Cameron Thomas/DE San Diego State: An unheralded name in this class, Thomas had a sneaky good Pro Day workout, excelling in the agility drills with a 4.25 short shuttle and 6.91 three cone at 265 pounds. He has production to match with 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks last season for the Aztecs.

59. GB – Greg Dulcich/TE UCLA: First tight end off the board in a class with depth but no top-end, consensus talent. Dulcich is a former wide receiver who plucks the ball naturally away from his frame and turned heads in Mobile. A seam weapon for Aaron Rodgers, Dulcich is a better athlete than Robert Tonyan (coming off a torn ACL) and H-back type Josiah Deguara, 2020’s third-round selection.

60. TB – Perrion Winfrey/DT Oklahoma: An explosive one-gap player, he’d be a good complement to brick wall Vita Vea. Winfrey had 11 TFL and 5.5 sacks for the Sooners last season and is another who impressed during his Senior Bowl week. With Tom Brady keeping the band together, there’s not a ton of needs here.

61. SF – Calvin Austin/WR Memphis: Austin certainly wouldn’t be a 1:1 replacement for Deebo Samuel, who may end up staying on the 49ers’ roster anyway. But Austin is an exciting space player who can be used in the quick-game and is dangerous after the catch with his 4.3 speed. He could go higher than this as the NFL’s horizontal passing game makes small weapons like Austin more feasible options in majority-down roles.

62. KC – Daniel Faalele/OT Minnesota: The right side of the Chiefs’ line is the only real question mark at this point and gets addressed here via Faalele, the largest man in this draft by a wide margin. At 6’8, 390, he is a surprisingly good athlete and former rugby player. He’s gotten comps to Eagles’ OT Jordan Mailata though Faalele will play on the right side. Ideally though, he’s raw and could use a season to sit.

63. CIN – Luke Fortner/OC Kentucky: Bengals take a stab at upgrading their o-line now with Fortner to man the middle. He’s not flashy but has good size and creates movement in the run game as part of the Wildcats’ “Big Blue Wall” that includes several prospects in this year’s class. A solid pick to round out the second round.

64. DEN – Trey McBride/TE Colorado State: Second tight end taken in this draft to conclude Round Two. McBride is a good route runner at the top of his stem though he isn’t flashy in any one way. He’ll help replace Noah Fant, traded to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson deal.

Round Three

65. JAC – Nick Cross/S Maryland: Going BPA here at the top of the third round. The youngest player in the draft, Cross is a top-tier athlete. He’s still raw and his game runs hot and cold but he’ll be an athletic piece in the Jaguars’ secondary that ranked 27th against the pass last year.

66. DET – Jamaree Salyer/OG Georgia: Plain Jane o-line help here for the Lions. Salyer spent most of his college days as Georgia’s left tackle but projects to play inside at the next level. There could be a home for him at either spot for Detroit.

67. NYG – John Metchie/WR Alabama: Metchie may not be available this year after tearing his ACL in December’s SEC Title Game but his progress reportedly has been excellent so he could try to catch a moving train mid-year after starting off on the PUP list. Giants can afford to wait for him to get healthy. They’re looking to reshape their receiver room, including by trading last year’s first round pick Kadarius Toney by the organization’s old regime.

68. HOU – Kenneth Walker/RB Michigan State: The Texans’ backfield last season was a mess of names. Walker will try to bring definition to that as their lead runner. Walker was the top guy for the Spartans last year, rushing for over 1600 yards and 19 total touchdowns. Transferring from Wake Forest, he put up a pair of 200-yard performances last season and nearly a third with a 197 game (along with five TDs) in a win over Michigan.

69. NYJ – Coby Bryant/CB Cincinnati: Overshadowed by teammate Sauce Gardner, Bryant was a fifth-year super senior for the Bearcats who picked off six passes over the last two years. He had eleven breakups in 2021 as the Jets get more help in their secondary.

70. JAC – Abraham Lucas/OT Washington State: Tackle depth for the Jaguars who have Cam Robinson on another franchise tag while Jawaan Taylor is entering the last year of his rookie deal. Lucas quietly had a nice Senior Bowl week and tested well at the Combine. A sleeper in this class.

71. CHI – Phidarian Mathis/DT Alabama: Interior d-line help after Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman hit free agency. Mathis is big and long and showed pass rush chops as a senior with nine sack. He’s also highly regarded as a leader and positive community presence.

72. SEA – Martin Emerson/CB Mississippi State: Emerson is a big, long and battle-tested cornerback with decent pre-draft testing. The type of corner the Seahawks like to draft. Seahawks had an abysmal pass defense last season.

73. IND – Alec Pierce/WR Cincinnati: Big-bodied receiver who stays pretty close to home. Excellent triangle numbers and he can be a jump-ball threat for Matt Ryan. Pierce could go higher than this but slips a bit in a deep receiver class. This is strong value.

74. ATL – Wan’Dale Robinson/ATH Kentucky: Atlanta did well to bring Cordarrelle Patterson back but he’s 31 and signed just a two-year deal. Robinson isn’t as big or thick but he can wear a lot of hats in an offense. It’ll fit well with Marcus Mariota and even Malik Willis once he finally takes over.

75. DEN – Nicholas Petite-Frere/OT Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ starting right tackle and infusion of talent for the Broncos. Denver could use o-line help on the right side. Graham Glasgow hasn’t lived up to expectations while Billy Turner isn’t a long-term option.

76. BAL – Pierre Strong/RB North Dakota State: Perhaps a surprise name this early in the draft but Strong has done well for himself in the pre-draft process. He’s muscular and explosive with great long speed and has size. Hits a lot of the boxes the Ravens like and he compares well to JK Dobbins. The running back room will be healthier this year but Baltimore’s offense is built around the run game and they must protect themselves.

77. MIN – Tariq Woolen/CB UTSA: One of the most unusual body types in the draft, Woolen is a tall and long corner with excellent straight-line speed, running a sub 4.3 at this year’s Combine. However, Woolen is stiff-hipped and that’s reflected in his poor agility times so there’s boom/bust potential here.

78. CLE – David Bell/WR Purdue: Gives off some Jarvis Landry vibes but younger and doesn’t come with Landry’s salary that eventually led to his release. Bell didn’t test well but is a crafty route runner with good hands and size. Browns are likely to add more receiver help early in the draft.

79. LAC – Sean Rhyan/OG UCLA: Interior line help for the Chargers. Rhyan played tackle in college but could bump inside in the NFL. He’s a plus athlete with good experience. Rhyan also has an interesting background. His dad raced in Motocross events and his grandfather was a boxer.

80. HOU – Jelani Woods/TE Virginia: Woods is a raw player but tested unbelievably well in the pre-draft process. He’s got size and potential as the Texans add as many weapons as possible to their offense. An Oklahoma State transfer, he averaged nearly 14 yards per catch and eight scores for the Cavs last year.

81. NYG – Cole Strange/OC UT-Chattanooga: Strange has good size and moves well and impressed at this year’s Senior Bowl. He’ll provide interior help, likely in the middle, and compete with veteran Jon Feliciano, who is 30 and signed just a one-year deal in March.

82. ATL – Kerby Joseph/S Illinois: A rangy free safety with a wide receiver background, he has the chance to become a playmaker in the Falcons’ secondary. Good safety help Atlanta, whose defense picked off just twelves passes last year and lost some of their leaders (LB Foyesade Oluokun, S Duron Harmon) to free agency.

83. PHI – Cam Jurgens/OC Nebraska: Jurgens is one of the most athletic interior linemen in the class with an aggressive demeanor. Jason Kelce returns but is 35 years old and the Eagles will eventually have to replace him. Jurgens could be that guy.

84. PIT – Drake Jackson/EDGE USC: Well put-together pass rusher with pedigree with eight tackles for loss and five sacks in 2021 for the Trojans. Depth behind starters Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt. Steelers rely on their EDGE rushers to do so much in their system.

85. NE – Sam Williams/EDGE Ole Miss: Good value and talent here for the ultra-athletic Williams, who pushed into the 4.4’s during his Combine run. Off-field concerns push him down some but his talent makes him a Round Two type of player.

86. LVR – Ed Ingram/OG LSU: Welcome to the draft, Las Vegas, making their first pick. Home of this year’s draft, Ingram had a good career but had off-field issues that saw him briefly suspended by the team. He had a nice Senior Bowl showing and comes from a top program. Raiders need help at guard.

87. ARI – Zyon McCollum/CB Sam Houston State: McCollum is one of the top FCS players in the draft. He doesn’t possess great length on his 6’2 frame but had excellent workout numbers and has a ton of upside. This might be a little early to take him but the Cardinals are betting on traits.

88. DAL – Danny Gray/WR SMU: Gray is one of the fastest players in the draft, blazing a 4.33 40 at this year’s Combine. Provides them a true vertical threat and Gray has a little bit of size to his game, too. Averaged 16.4 yards per catch last year and routinely found the end zone, nine trips on 46 receptions.

89. BUF – Zach Tom/OL Wake Forest: Tom lacks great size but is a terrific athlete and has good length for his height. O-line isn’t a tremendous need but this is good value and depth is important because talent upfront in the league is so scarce. Tom could wear a lot of hats for the Bills’ line, including center.

90. TEN – Bo Melton/WR Rutgers: Melon is a twitchy receiver who creates separation and was productive on some bad Scarlet Knights’ offenses. AJ Brown will probably land a mega-deal with the Titans at some point but they need help outside of him. Just the second pick the Titans have made in this draft.

91. TB – Jeremy Ruckert/TE Ohio State: The Bucs lost OJ Howard to the Bills this offseason and though Rob Gronkowski could return, his status is uncertain and it’s doubtful he plays beyond the 2022 season. Tight ends often need a year to develop so getting Ruckert now is smart, though he’s fairly refined for the position as a well-rounded prospect

92. GB – Luke Goedeke/OG Central Michigan: Goedeke gets overshadowed by his teammate Bernhard Raimann but Goedeke is a former tight end turned tackle who flashes on tape. He lacks length and may have to bump inside but he sticks well in space and finishes his blocks. A good butt-kicker for the Packers, whose o-line was decimated by injury last year.

93. SF – Marquis Hayes/OG Oklahoma: Big and strong guard to help replace Laken Tomlinson, who cashed in with the New York Jets this offseason, reuniting with Robert Saleh. QB Trey Lance is going to need a talented line in front of him.

94. KC – Nik Bonitto/EDGE Oklahoma: Back-to-back Sooners. Chiefs have already made several picks in this draft and addressed their top needs. Bonitto is a little on the smaller side but can be an impact pass rusher off the edge. He has 16 sacks over his last two years.

95. CIN – Cade Otton/TE Washington: Name flying under the radar and he could go higher than that. Quieter 2021 season but he played well in 2020, catching three touchdowns in four games for the Huskies. Bengals added Hayden Hurst but lost CJ Uzomah to the Jets this offseason.

96. DEN – Marcus Jones/CB Houston: Slot help for the Broncos after moving on from Bryce Callahan. Jones is a fun athlete with natural ball skills and can be an electric return man to replace Diontae Spencer, who was also let go. Jones is undersized and missed the pre-draft process after having surgeries on both shoulders, a concerning negative given his small frame.

97. DET – Tyquan Thornton/WR Baylor: Thornton is a skinny, lanky frame but sub 4.3 speed rarely gets out of the top two days. Thornton ran 4.28 at the Combine and was a consistent deep threat for the Bears. He and Sam Howell could become a dangerous combination.

98. NO – Dameon Pierce/RB Florida: Pierce stays close to home and seems like a warm weather back who looked uncomfortably cold during the first day of Senior Bowl practices. Pierce is a downhill runner who didn’t catch the ball much in school but showed good hands. Mark Ingram is 32 and Pierce could replace him alongside Alvin Kamara, who may face suspension at some point this year.

99. CLE – DeMarvin Leal/DT Texas A&M: More d-line help for the Browns who need to be able to stop the run in the AFC North. Leal is a long but lacks a standout trait and didn’t test particularly well, causing him to fall into the later stages of Day Two.

100. BAL – Justin Shaffer/OG Georgia: The eleventh Bulldog to be taken in the Top 100 picks, Shaffer is a big-body who started the last two seasons, seeing time at both guard spots. Tyre Phillips shouldn’t be a long-term answer upfront.

101. PHI – Brian Asamoah/LB Oklahoma: Eagles fans have been screaming a linebacker to be taken early in drafts for a long time. They don’t really get their wish this year until this pick. Asamoah is undersized but rangy and smart. He had 80 tackles and two forced fumbles last season.

102. MIA – Bryan Cook/S Cincinnati: Cook is one in a long-line of draftable Bearcats’ prospects this year. Pairing next to Jevon Holland, Cook has good size and broke out in 2021 with 96 tackles and two picks. Miami makes their first pick of the draft.

103. KC – Zaquandre White/RB South Carolina: Going off the beaten path a bit by projecting White this high. But Andy Reid is capable of throwing a curveball and teams will have different preferences at running back. White doesn’t have much tape, just 88 carries last year, but he’s explosive and can help out in the passing game in addition to running the ball.

104. LAR – Amare Barno/DE Virginia Tech: Welcome to the draft, Sean McVay. Making their picks from a mansion, they take a flier on Barno, who ran a ridiculous 4.37 40 at the Combine. With testing like that, he certainly could go a lot higher than this. His production didn’t match though, just 3.5 sacks last season.

105. SF – Kingsley Enagbare/DE South Carolina: Couple of pass rushes to close out Day Two and the second Gamecock in the last three picks. He, like Barno, may go higher than this. 49ers don’t have an immediate pass rush need but value is too good to pass up and there’s no such thing as having too many pass rushers. He never broke out for a signature season but has 14 TFLs and 10.5 sacks over his final two years.

Round Four

106. JAC – Brandon Smith/LB Penn State: Starting day three with an off-ball linebacker, Smith left school a year early after registering 91 tackles (9 TFL) last season for the Nittany Lions. Jacksonville added during free agency with Foyesade Oluokun but they could use more names in the mix.

107. HOU – Joshua Williams/CB Fayetteville State: There’s a chance Williams could go in the Top 100 picks but he falls just outside of it here at the top of Round Four. Williams is a long corner still learning the position after playing receiver early on. But he impressed at the Senior Bowl as the first player from his school to ever attend. At the Combine, he looked smooth when asked to change directions and flip his hips.

108. HOU – Thayer Munford/OG Ohio State: An interior people-mover, Munford played tackle and guard at Ohio State but with heavy feet, projects to play inside at the next level. He’s a little tall but can create movement on the first-level.

109. SEA – Thomas Booker/DT Stanford: Booker has received some late buzz in the draft process. He’s well-built, decently athletic, and stays out West with the Seahawks drafting him. Seattle added veteran Shelby Harris as part of the Russell Wilson deal but can still add more to their interior line.

110. BAL – Charlie Kolar/TE Iowa State: Ravens’ offense is built around having multiple tight ends to run 12/13/22 personnel. Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are still there but Boyle’s struggled to stay healthy, playing just 14 games over the last two years. Kolar possesses size and production.

111. NYJ – Rasheed Walker/OT Penn State: Big and aggressive, Walker didn’t have a great 2021 season and falls a bit in the draft. But there’s tools to work with. Mekhi Becton has had a bumpy start to his career though the old Jets’ regime didn’t help him either. Walker could sit for a year.

112. NYG – Tycen Anderson/S Toledo: A sleeper in this class, Anderson is long, athletic, versatile, and high-character. Good depth add who could play in sub-packages in Year One. Safety looks weak here after releasing Logan Ryan.

113. WSH – Carson Strong/QB Nevada: Though the Commanders seem to be all-in on Carson Wentz, he’s no sure-thing and Strong makes sense in the fourth round. Certainly no obligation to play him right away. Strong is an old-school pocket passer with a big arm, accuracy, but lacks mobility and has a scary history of knee injuries dating back to his senior year of high school. But if he stays healthy, this could be good value.

114. ATL – Channing Tindall/LB Georgia: Replacement for Foyesade Oluokun, lost in free agency. Tindall has a similar skillset in terms of size and athleticism and the third Georgia off-ball linebacker to go. The Bulldogs have more talent in class than maybe any school ever.

115. DEN – Isaiah Spiller/RB Texas A&M: Melvin Gordon had 203 rushes last season and while second-year runner Javonte Williams will replace some of that, he probably won’t do it all himself (Gordon’s reportedly re-signing after writing this). Spiller has good size with consecutive 1000 yard seasons for the Aggies while also catching the ball a little bit.

116. DEN – Darrian Beavers/LB Cincinnati: Beavers is a big off-ball linebacker and explosive downhill though he’ll have to prove he can be a top-end coverage guy. Still, the traits are all there. He could start Day One.

117. NYJ – Chig Okonkwo/TE Maryland: An H-back type but could be a fun, versatile piece in the Jets’ offense as they load up on offensive weapons in this draft. He had a big year for the Terps in 2021 with 52 receptions and five touchdowns, though he was often used in the short game.

118. CLE – Dohnovan West/C Arizona State: Center replacement for the longtime J.C. Tretter, released by the team in the offseason. West isn’t even 21 years old which again fits how GM Andrew Berry constructs his drafts. Despite his youth, he has good starting experience.

119. BAL – Alontae Taylor/CB Tennessee: Potentially versatile defensive back for the Ravens secondary. Taylor played corner for the Volunteers but may move to safety at the next level. Ravens lost DeShon Elliott and Tavon Young in free agency.

120. NO – Khalil Shakir/WR Boise State: Shakir consistently put up strong numbers at Boise State but had his best season in 2021, in part due to having a full season. He went for over 1100 yards while averaging 14.5 YPC while also getting involved in the Broncos’ running game. Slot option for the Saints as they retool their passing game with him and getting back a healthy Michael Thomas for 2022.

121. KC – Justyn Ross/WR Clemson: Chiefs have made a ton of picks in this draft and can take a bit of a risk here with someone like Ross, whose draft day position seems unpredictable. He burst onto scene in 2018 and 2019 as one of the best receivers in the nation. But a rare spinal fusion surgery knocked him out for 2020 and he battled a foot fracture in 2021. That and the loss of Trevor Lawrence killed his numbers this past year. He’s big with a large catch radius and if he gets healthy, this could be a steal.

122. IND – Darian Kinnard/OT Kentucky: A big body who slimmed down from the 340s into the 320s in the pre-draft process, he played right tackle in school but may kick to guard in the NFL. Colts add more help to their offensive line.

123. LAC – Neil Farrell Jr./NT LSU: Interior plugger who will command double-teams. Chargers had one of the NFL’s worst run defenses last year and Farrell could help out on Day One. He also made plays with 9.5 tackles for loss in 2021.

124. PHI – D’Marco Jackson/LB Appalachian State: Back-to-back linebackers taken by the Eagles. Jackson was a tackling machine in college and was the Sun Belt’s DPOY in 2021. Jackson grew up on a farm, bounced back from a torn ACL, and is a tough, solid prospect.

125. MIA – DeAngelo Malone/DE Western Kentucky: Good value in the fourth round as Malone could go 20 spots higher than this. He’s long and lean and highly productive, a two time Conference USA player of the year. He has 59 career tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks along with a whopping eight forced fumbles. He gets off blocks consistently in the run game too.

126. LVR – John Ridgeway/DT Arkansas: Interior d-line help for the Raiders who focus on the trenches with just their second pick of the draft. Ridgeway flashed at the Senior Bowl though he has only one year playing at Arkansas with just two sacks in 2021.

127. NE – Cam Taylor-Britt/CB Nebraska: Not a huge need after taking Booth at the top of the draft but getting value here. Taylor-Britt is a physical corner with three TFL and an interception last year for the Huskers. He could be a Day Two selection.

128. BAL – Romeo Doubs/WR Nevada: Doubs got buzz earlier in the pre-draft process but has been bothered by an injury in the pre-draft process. He’s got good bulk and a solid pair of hands but isn’t the most athletic receiver in this draft and there’s no official testing on him.

129. DAL – Jake Ferguson/TE Wisconsin: Cowboys need tight end help after Blake Jarwin suffered a potentially career-ending hip injury. Ferguson was a very consistent player for the Badgers, with at least 30 receptions, 300 yards, and two touchdowns in all four of his years, even putting up solid numbers in a shortened 2020 year.

130. BUF – Matt Araiza/P San Diego State: First punter off the board. Araiza is the rare specialist with exciting highlight tape, a booming leg as a punter and kicker and can even be an asset on the coverage units. There’s some concern about his directional punting and kicking in Buffalo is a lot different than California but this is worth the risk. Last year’s punter Matt Haack averaged just 42.9 yards per boot, 32nd in the league.

131. TEN – Logan Bruss/OT Wisconsin: It’s just one year in but Dillon Radunz doesn’t seem to have a terribly bright future with the Team. He needs to make a big second-year jump. Bruss acts as some insurance with size and experience at guard and tackle.

132. GB – Erik Ezukanma/WR Texas Tech: Packers double-dipping at WR. Different body type than Olave but Ezukanma was productive by averaging 15.7 yards per catch over his career. He also had two rushing touchdowns and brings good size to the team.

133. TB – Josh Paschal/DE Kentucky: Bucs paying attention to their d-line and pass rush in this draft. Paschal is well-built and sets a physical edge in the run game with 15 TFL and five sacks a year ago for the Wildcats. Value here is solid, too.

134. SF – Smoke Monday/FS Auburn: Some safety help in the back end of the 49ers’ secondary. Monday wins the draft’s “all-name” team with five career interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. Dude has a nose for the end zone.

135. KC – Cole Turner/TE Nevada: Chiefs don’t have an urgent need at tight end but could use depth behind Travis Kelce and Blake Bell. Turner has a similar frame and large catch radius who helped make Nevada’s offense potent a year ago.

136. CIN – Eyioma Uwazurike/DT Iowa State: Name flying under the radar who posted nine sacks a year ago. Bengals felt the benefit of improving their interior defensive line but adding rotational depth here is important. He has twelve sacks over the last two years.

137. CAR – Max Mitchell/OT Louisiana-Lafayette: Welcome back to the draft, Carolina. Their first selection since #6 overall (a good reason for them to trade down from there), the Panthers do have a serious need at tackle. Mitchell isn’t the biggest tackle in the world but plays with good technique and comes from a school that’s been churning out talent in recent years with names like Kevin Dotson and Robert Hunt.

138. PIT – Jalyn Armour-Davis/CB Alabama: Alabama doesn’t have top-end talent in the secondary this year but Armour-Davis has good size and intercepted three passes last year. Pittsburgh had their DBs coach at his Crimson Tide Pro Day.

139. BAL – Otito Ogbonnia/DT UCLA: Interior plugging depth with five tackles for loss and two sacks last year for the Bruins. He started all 12 games last year. Ravens have plugged most of their holes here.

140. GB – Damarri Mathis/CB Pittsburgh: Aggressive, downhill corner who flashed a 4.39 at the Combine and jumped out of the gym at Pitt’s Pro Day with a 43.5 inch vertical and 11’1” broad. Could go higher than this. Mathis picked off a pair of passes for the Panthers last year.

141. BAL – Braxton Jones/OT Southern Utah: Running out of ideas for the well-stocked Ravens, who always have a glut of draft capital. Tackle depth with Ronnie Stanley’s recent injury issues and Alejandro Villanueva’s retirement. Jones is long and lean.

142. LAR – Chris Paul/OG Tulsa: Just the Rams second pick of the draft. Paul is a squatter body but moves well and has his own music album too in his free time. Now, he’s a professional football player as well as artist. Rams need help upfront.

143. TEN – Rachaad White/RB Arizona State: Good value here at the end of the fourth round. White hit the 1000 yard mark on the nose last year with 15 touchdowns and was active in the pass game, too. Derrick Henry is the #1 guy but their offense took a hit without him last year.

Round Five

144. CAR – Alec Lindstrom/C Boston College: Strong interior lineman with NFL bloodlines, the younger brother of former first round pick Chris Lindstrom. Panthers addressing offensive line after going QB at the top.

145. SEA – Brian Robinson/RB Alabama: Rashaad Penny comes back but Chris Carson’s neck injury still lingers. Robinson took over for Najee Harris last season and rushed for over 1300 yards and 14 touchdowns. Like most Bama backs, he’s got great size and flashes power.

146. NYJ – EJ Perry/QB Brown: Potential sleeper in this class who shined at the East/West Shrine Bowl. Perry couldn’t lead his team to much success this year but was named the Ivy League’s Player of the Year. Will battle veteran Joe Flacco for #2 duties.

147. NYG – Eric Johnson/DL Missouri State: Small-school sleeper with good burst and chase to the ball who ran in the 4.8’s at his Pro Day. Could pair nicely next to Dexter Lawrence upfront.

148. CHI – Cordale Flott/CB LSU: Secondary help for the Bears. Flott isn’t even 21 and has just one interception but has a serviceable athletic profile and room to grow as a junior who left school early.

149. CAR – JoJo Domann/LB Nebraska: Panthers attack the defensive side of the ball after going offense their first three picks. Domann is a bit of a tweener but moves well and is a tough guy, playing through a badly sprained wrist during Senior Bowl week. Could become a quality special teamer.

150. CHI – Markquese Bell/S Florida A&M: Small schooler and linear athlete who can run and hit. Hips are tight but he is physical and could hang around the league. Maryland transfer who had a stop at a community college before making his way to A&M. Sleeper potential here.

151. ATL – Dare Rosenthal/OT Kentucky: Another Wildcat lineman off the board. Rosenthal transferred from LSU and started at left tackle this past year for Kentucky. He may be shifted to the right side as Kaleb McGary is nearing the end of his rookie deal and probably won’t have his fifth year option picked up, especially considering the team has another first round lineman from that year in Chris Lindstrom, who has been the better player.

152. DEN – Verone McKinley/S Oregon: Listing him as a safety but he’s played all over the Ducks’ secondary so there’s versatility here. Production too with six interceptions in 2021, tying for the FBS lead. Size (192 pounds) and lack of speed (4.67 40) are the biggest concerns with him, which drops him down.

153. SEA – Kevin Austin Jr./WR Notre Dame: Height/weight/speed player with vertical ability, it took until 2021 for Austin to see the field after battling off field problems, including a season-long suspension. Seahawks have addressed most other needs and positions and take an upside guy in Austin.

154. PHI – D’Vonte Price/RB FIU: Backfield is a little crowded but Price had size and is fast and fits the Eagles’ backfield. Super senior who never had one outstanding season but averaged 6.0 YPC in his career. Wasn’t super involved in the pass game with just 45 career receptions.

155. DAL – Matt Waletzko/OT North Dakota State: One of two Bison linemen who will be drafted this year. Waletzko is the first to be taken with good starting experience and he bounced back from a torn ACL earlier in his college career.

156. MIN – Daniel Bellinger/TE San Diego State: Similar profile to Kyle Rudolph. Irv Smith is the Vikings’ top name but depth behind him is thin and they like to be able to run out multiple tight ends and heavy packages for their run game. Bellinger is a traditional, in-line blocker which is usually rare but this class has more of them than usual.

157. JAC – Ty Fryfogle/WR Indiana: Flourished in a shortened 2020 season by averaging 19.5 YPC and seven scores in just eight games. Fell back to Earth a bit in 2021 but still had respectable numbers on a bad team/offense that threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Fryfogle has size, athleticism, and come on, it’s just fun to say “Fryfogle.”

158. NE – Haskell Garrett/DT Ohio State: Overlooked name who is on the shorter end of things but set a career high in TFL (7) and sacks (5) a year ago. Patriots’ d-line is getting older and this is quality depth. Garrett is one of many fifth year seniors in this older draft class.

159. IND – Josh Jobe/CB Alabama: Colts go defense after focusing on offense with their first three picks. Jobe plays with a physical demeanor who can be a special teams demon but struggles when asked to play off-coverage. Indy added Stephon Gilmore but could add more help to replace the traded Rock Ya-Sin.

160. LAC – Hassan Haskins/RB Michigan: Austin Ekeler played in 16 games but there isn’t great depth behind him. Haskins is a big back but flashes lateral quickness with capable hands out of the backfield. For my money, he’s also the best pass protecting back in the draft with the size, strength, and technique to consistently win.

161. NO – Mike Rose/LB Iowa State: Off-ball linebacker help for the Saints who lost Alex Anzalone two years ago. Rose reminds me a lot of him in terms of body type and coverage ability. He’s comfortable as an overhang defender with plus ball skills, though he’ll have to shed blocks better at the NFL level. Sleeper name in this class.

162. PHI – Dane Belton/S Iowa: Overlooked name in this good safety class. An underclassman who left after his senior year, he picked off five passes for the Hawkeyes last year. He also brings size at nearly 6’1, 200+ pounds who ran 4.43. Could go higher than this and is solid fifth round value.

163. NYJ – Chance Campbell/LB Ole Miss: Another name flying under the radar, Campbell put up strong numbers last year for the Runnin’ Rebels. 109 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. 4.57 at 232 pounds should get him talked about more than he is.

164. LVR – Kyle Phillips/WR UCLA: A little redundant here perhaps with Hunter Renfrow on the roster but I like the value here and injury insurance behind him. Ten touchdowns and 12.5 yards per catch while also offering some punt return value, with a score there last year.

165. LVR – Zachary Thomas/OT San Diego State: Athletic tackle who has been starting since his sophomore season, mostly seeing time at tackle and a little bit at guard too. Alex Leatherwood may shift inside, leaving a hole at tackle.

166. PHI – Myjai Sanders/DE Cincinnati: Good value here in the fifth round. Sanders came into the Combine in the 220s but that was after he got sick and lost weight. Props to him for still trying to compete. He bulked back up to 247 for his Pro Day. However, there’s a concern over production with only 2.5 sacks in 14 games last year.

167. DAL – Tariq Castro-Fields/CB Penn State: Tall and fast corner who lacks great length but light on overall production (zero INTs in 2020-2021) and needs to become a better tackler. Perhaps a practice squad candidate to begin his NFL career.

168. BUF – Deven Thompkins/WR Utah State: Bills love speed at receiver and Thompkins brings it. Forgotten about by most in the media, Thompkins was a dynamic threat last season, busting out for 1700 yards, 16.7 yards per catch, and ten touchdowns. He also has some kick return experience. He’s tiny at 167 pounds but can fly and has drawn comps to Taylor Gabriel.

169. TEN – Bailey Zappe/Western Kentucky: A prolific passer last year for the Hilltoppers, he threw for an FBS-record 62 touchdowns while completing nearly 70% of his passes last year. But he has just one year of experience at the FBS level after transferring from Houston Baptist and lacks size, bulk, or a big arm. Depth here is thin behind Ryan Tannehill so there’s a chance for Zappe to make the roster.

170. HOU – Percy Butler/S Louisiana: Safety could be addressed earlier by the Texans after losing Justin Reid to the Chiefs. Butler isn’t a big guy but forced five fumbles in his career in addition to picking off three passes over the last two years.

171. GB – Matthew Butler/DL Tennessee: Interior depth for the Packers. Butler had a nice Shrine Bowl week and picked up five sacks last year for the Volunteers. Good size and nearly 300 pounds.

172. SF – Jack Jones/CB Arizona State: Nice value here in the sixth round. Jones is a twitchy slot corner who picked off three passes last year, returning one for a touchdown. USC transfer several years ago who finally broke out in 2021. Replaces K’Waun Williams.

173. NYG – Stanley Berryhill III/WR Arizona: Gadget/slot option to replace Kadarius Toney, who is likely to be dealt sooner than later under the Giants’ new regime.

174. CIN – Kellen Diesch/OT Arizona State: Tall tackle as the Bengals round out their depth upfront. Diesch lacks length on his 6’6 frame but has started for the Sun Devils the last two years after transferring from Texas Tech.

175. LAR – Mario Goodrich/CB Clemson: Hindered by a rib injury in the pre-draft process that led to some below average testing, Goodrich picked off two passes for the Tigers in 2021. Rams have Jalen Ramsey but the rest of their corner room doesn’t look great.

176. DAL – Jeffrey Gunter/DE Coastal Carolina: Helps replace Randy Gregory though clearly, Gunter doesn’t come close to entirely replacing that loss. Still, he dominated the Sun Belt with nearly 40 career TFLs and nine forced fumbles in his career. He has good size and can get after the QB.

177. DET – Cameron Dicker/K Texas: Kicker alert! The man they call Dicker the Kicker goes to Detroit, who coached him at this year’s Senior Bowl. Lions currently have three kickers on their roster which tells you how up-in-the-air that position is, though Riley Patterson did well for them last year. Lions have a great punter in Jack Fox and now they get their kicker for when their offense inevitably stalls out.

178. DAL – Mykael Wright/CB Oregon: An underclassman, Wright racked up 65 tackles for the Ducks last season, though he intercepted just one pass and broke up four more. But his tape is good and he could backup Jourdan Lewis in the slot.

179. IND – Cole Kelley/QB SE Louisiana: A heavy-footed pocket passer, Kelley was highly productive at the FCS level after transferring from Arkansas. He’s an accurate thrower who showed up at the NFLPA game, providing a spark to their offense and was named the game’s MVP. He’s also quickened his release since his Razorback days. Quarterbacks this late in the draft are a crapshoot but there’s some real appeal here.

Round Six

180. JAC – Dawson Deaton/OC Texas Tech: Decent value here top of the sixth round. Two-time Red Raiders’ captain with 35 career starts. Backup behind starter Tyler Shatley and may also play some guard after the team takes Linderbaum early in Round 2.

181. DET – Isaiah Likely/TE Coastal Carolina: Likely falls in the draft due to H-Back size and poor testing along with questions about him as a blocker. But he was productive, a three-time All-Conference selection who found the end zone twelve times last year. He could slot behind TJ Hockenson.

182. NYG – Kevin Harris/RB South Carolina: Had a big 2020 season before regressing in 2021. Ran in the 4.6’s but has size and explosion. Saquon Barkley’s future with the team is a little murky and depth is thin aside from speedster Matt Breida.

183. NE – Micah McFadden/LB Indiana: Overlooked name who complied 15.5 TFL and 6.5 sacks last season. Combine invite who tested well at his Pro Day (4.63 40, 35 inch vert, 10 foot broad, and 6.88 three cone at 234 pounds).

184. MIN – Cordell Volson/OT North Dakota State: The other NDSU tackle to likely go in this draft. He’s got size and a good football IQ. He even stuck around his campus to coach now former teammates during the spring. Vikings have Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill at OT but could use depth behind them.

185. BUF – Malcolm Rodriguez/LB Oklahoma State: Hyper-athletic and aggressive linebacker who lacks size but can run, cover, and should become an excellent special teamer. 129 tackles (16 for a loss) and four forced fumbles last year highlights how productive he was against good competition.

186. CHI – Samori Toure/WR Nebraska: Underrated Day Three name who transferred from Montana and had an impactful 2021 season for the Cornhuskers. He’s raw and needs to become a better route runner but is a long-strider with speed and vertical ability. Bears take their second receiver of the draft.

187. SF – Dustin Crum/QB Kent State: Quarterback depth as the team tries to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at some point, though it’s unclear if he’ll be moved before Week One. Crum is a good athlete and threw for 3200 yards last year for the Golden Flashes.

188. JAC – Reed Blankenship/S Middle Tennessee State: Jaguars have made plenty of picks so far and look for guys who could help out on special teams. Blankenship could be that man. He had 419 tackles for the Blue Raiders in his career, including 100+ in two separate seasons. As a sophomore in 2018, he intercepted four passes.

189. WSH – Lecitus Smtih/OG Virginia Tech: 3+ year starter at guard for the Hokies and even saw a game at tackle this past year. He’ll play inside though as the Commanders need plenty of o-line help. Just their fourth pick of the draft after trading for Carson Wentz.

190. ATL – Jordan Stout/P Penn State: Second punter off the board. Stout is in contention to be the first punter taken in some circles and the ball explodes off his leg. He kicked and punted in college but had more success with the latter, averaging 46 yards per boot in 2021. Dom Maggio is the only punter on the Falcons’ roster right now.

191. MIN – Zakoby McClain/LB Auburn: Productive but extremely undersized linebacker/tweener who will have to make it on teams. Over 200 tackles the last two years for Auburn.

192. MIN – Jalen Nailor/WR Michigan State: Lean speedster who averaged 19-20 yards per catch the last two years, finding the end zone a total of ten times. Vikings don’t have a ton behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

193. DAL – Zamir White/RB Georgia: Falls a bit here after splitting time with James Cook at Georgia. Numbers were good, not great, and he wasn’t used much in the passing game. Third string option behind Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard.

194. NO – Decobie Durant/CB South Carolina State: Small-school sleeper who blazed a 4.38 at the Combine. Potential nickel option at the next level as the Saints add secondary depth.

195. LAC – Ryan van Demark/OT UConn: Older prospect but plenty of tackle experience for the Chargers as they add some late offensive line help. He visited the Chargers in the pre-draft process.

196. BAL – James Houston IV/Jackson State: Sleeper pass rusher who is explosive and had a lot of interest at his Pro Day. 2021 All-SWAC selection with 16.5 sacks for Deion Sanders’ squad last year. Houston began his career at Florida.

197. JAC – Ty Chandler/RB North Carolina: Sleeper name here, Chandler replaced Javonte Williams and Michael Carter in 2021 and rushed for over 1000 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s got size and speed, running in the high 4.3’s at the Combine.

198. JAC – Chase Lucas/CB Arizona State: It’s unlikely the Jaguars keep all their picks here but they do have a fair amount of holes to fill. Lucas was a fifth-year super senior for the Sun Devils with six career INTs, though none since 2019.

199. CAR – Velus Jones/WR Tennessee: Vertical threat and depth for the Panthers. Jones ran a 4.31 at Indy and has return value but he’s one of the oldest prospects in an already old class, turning 25 next month. That’s going to hurt him.

200. NE – Jason Poe/OG Mercer: Feels like a Patriots’ thing to do. Good puller and run blocker who could even play some fullback. Two-time conference blocker of the year and would be the first player from Mercer ever drafted and only the second to play in the NFL since World War II.

201. ARI –Kyren Williams/RB Notre Dame: Williams is short and ran poorly at the Combine but rushed for 14 touchdowns in 2021 while also getting involved in the passing game (78 receptions the last two years). Partial replacement for Chase Edmunds, who signed with Miami.

202. CLE – Jesse Luketa/LB Penn State: One of three Penn State linebackers who could be drafted this year. Luketa fills out his frame, shows explosiveness, and lived in the Erie area. A hockey player from Canada, he could offer inside/out versatility.

203. BUF – Tre Sterling/S Oklahoma State: Safety depth behind their top two guys in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, arguably the best safety tandem in football. Talent is there but he falls after missing most of his 2021 season due to season-ending wrist surgery.

204. TEN – Kyron Johnson/DE Kansas: Combine snub with burst and he can convert speed to power. Career-high 6.5 sacks last season for the Jayhawks with an impressive four forced fumbles. Key part in the team’s upset win over Texans.

205. HOU – Baylon Spector/LB Clemson: Athletic off-ball linebacker who had 10.5 TFL two years ago. 74 total tackles this past season for the Tigers. Depth move for the Texans, who are loaded with draft picks this year.

206. DEN – Makai Polk/WR Mississippi State: Underrated name in this class. All Polk did last year was lead the SEC in receptions (105), the second most in college football last year only behind Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns. He’s pushed down due to a pedestrian 40 time in the 4.6’s and average to below average testing all around.

207. HOU – Cade Mays/OG Tennessee: Versatile and strong lineman who began his career at Georgia but transferred following a lawsuit that was filed after his dad had a finger amputated in a school-sponsored event. Mays played tackle but will probably be a guard/center at the next level.

208. PIT – Matt Henningsen/DL Wisconsin: Came on strong in 2021 with 34 tackles (six for a loss) and 3.5 sacks. Risen in the pre-draft process with quality workout times and reunites with Isaiahh Loudermilk, Pittsburgh’s fifth round pick last season.

209. CIN – Kolby Harvell-Peel/S Oklahoma State: Underrated safety with ten interceptions in his last three years, including three of them in 2021. Has good size and could backup Jessie Bates.

210. NE – Slade Bolden/WR Alabama: Literally everyone saw this pick coming. No explanation needed.

211. LAR – Demetrius Taylor/DT Appalachian State: Impressive college career with 46 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles. He’s undersized but hey, so was Aaron Donald. He turned out alright.

212. LAR – Kaleb Eleby/QB Western Michigan: Not much behind Matthew Stafford, not that a sixth round pick is changing things too much. Eleby has thrown 41 TDs to eight INTs the last two years with 13 career rushing scores.

213. ATL – Jayden Peevy/DT Texas A&M: Interior run stuffer who can occupy blockers upfront. Falcons’ run defense struggled last year so adding some d-line help along with DE Cam Thomas makes sense.

214. LAC – Michael Clemons/EDGE Texas A&M: Seven sacks last season for the Aggies. Some off-field concerns but talent and value on Day Three behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

215. ARI – Juanyeh Thomas//S Georgia Tech: Sleeper in this class with size and athleticism. He may go several rungs higher than where I project him here. 76 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles for the Yellow Jackets in 2021.

216. IND – Terrel Bernard/LB Baylor: Lot of Bears that are expected to be drafted. Productive career with over 300 tackles (31.5 TFL) and 16.5 sacks. Not a huge need but good value, which should be the focus late in drafts. If you’re filling need here, you have a problem.

217. DET – Connor Heyward/H-Back Michigan State: Coached by the Lions at the Senior Bowl, Heyward fits well in Dan Campbell’s system and he gets to stay local. He’ll be a jack-of-all-trades but catches the ball well and is just a football player. Should thrive on special teams.

218. LAR – Kalon Barnes/CB Baylor: Another CB taken by the Rams. Barnes is much more athlete than football player but ran the second fastest 40 ever (4.23). Still, his production barely registers, 69 tackles in four years, but he’s worth a shot late.

219. TEN – Noah Elliss/NT Idaho: Interior plugger for the Titans who need some interior help and could address this earlier. Highest Vandal selected since 2012.

220. SF – Grant Calcaterra/TE SMU: SMU is always churning out tight ends/H-backs and Calcaterra will add depth to the 49ers’ offense. Oklahoma transfer with four touchdowns last year for the Mustangs.

221. SF – Tariq Carpenter/LB Georgia Tech: Safety in college who moved to linebacker in the pre-draft process. Long and lanky frame who had 65 tackles last year on defense.

Round Seven

222. JAC – Marcel Dabo/DB Germany: Going international with the first pick of the seventh round. Dabo plays for Stuttgart Scorpions, standing in at 6’1, 200 pounds. He won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award and is a great athlete with a 40+ inch vertical. Jags can afford to take a chance here with so many selections made already and head coach Doug Pederson had international success with OT Jordan Mailata.

223. CLE – Cade York/K LSU: One of the top kickers in the class, the Browns could use the help. Chase McLaughlin struggled down the stretch, going 2/6 on field goals from Week 11 on. York hit 81.8% of his career attempts.

224. MIA – Ja’Sir Taylor/CB Wake Forest: Potential nickel option for the Dolphins, who are making only their third pick of the entire draft. Taylor’s picked off two passes in each of the last three seasons and offers a little bit in the return game. Ran 4.47 at his Pro Day.

225. PIT – Bamidele Omaseni/OT Utah: Big tackle to replace Zach Banner, whose knee injury has seemingly derailed his career. Omaseni is essentially a one-year starter and needs time to develop. He could spend his rookie year on the practice squad.

226. CIN – Jerreth Sterns/WR Western Kentucky: Just one year at the FBS level but, woah, the numbers are video-game like. Paced the FBS level with 150 receptions for over 1900 yards with 17 touchdowns. He had ten games of 100+ yards, including a 200-yard performance against Old Dominion. Bengals aren’t hurting for a WR but the value and intrigue here is too good to pass up.

227. LVR – Andrew Ogletree/TE Youngstown State: Flier in the seventh round as trade rumors swirl around Darren Waller. Ogletree worked out at Miami (OH)’s Pro Day, running a 4.71 40, 35 inch vertical, and 10’1” broad. Caught 28 passes for the Penguins last year. Older prospect who began his college days at Findlay.

228. GB – Sterling Weatherford/LB Miami (OH): Safety turned linebacker who struggled his first day of Senior Bowl practices at his new position but got better throughout the week. Bit of an Oren Burks vibe to him.

229. SEA – William Dunkle/OG San Diego State: Punishing run blocker and four-year starter for the Aztecs. Seattle adds some o-line depth late on Day Three.

230. WSH – Ko Kieft/TE Minnesota: Treat him like a sixth offensive tackle. A pure blocker with 12 career receptions, he reminds me of Jeremy Sprinkle.

231. BUF – Jean Delance/OT Florida: Three-year starter for the Gators and also an accomplished musician. Began his career at Texas and he is an older prospect, causing him to fall a bit here. But it’s hard to dislike an experienced SEC tackle.

232. DEN – Damone Clark/LSU LB: Clark’s stock took a big hit when it was discovered he’ll need spinal surgery that’ll knock him out his rookie season. But the Broncos secure his rights and take a shot on Clark, who greatly improved over his career and is an easy guy to root for.

233. KC – Andrew Stueber/OG Michigan: Big lineman who played guard and tackle and will likely kick inside at the next level. Standard end-of-draft depth as the Chiefs retool their line over the last 15 months.

234. DET – Nate Landman/LB Colorado: A tough linebacker and potential core special teamer is Dan Campbell’s kind of guy. Landman was racking up 100+ tackle seasons before being limited the last two years, including suffering a soft tissue injury that hindered him in 2021. But he was beloved by that program.

235. JAC – Dominique Robinson/DE Miami (OH): Robinson slips through the cracks and lands in the Jaguars’ lap. Robinson is a long pass rusher with some strength and had good reps against CMU’s Luke Goedeke, taken much earlier in this draft. His production is light with just 6.5 career credited sacks.

236. LAC – Josh Johnson/WR Tulsa: Slot depth behind Keenan Allen. Johnson began his career at Iowa State but transferred to Tulsa the last three years, breaking out in 2021 with 1114 yards and six touchdowns.

237. PHI – Braylon Sanders/WR Ole Miss: Eagles grab a second receiver to close things out. Philly likes vertical threats and Sanders is one, a feast/famine wideout who never had more than 25 receptions in a season but averaged 25.1 and 22.9 yards per catch in each of the last two years.

238. LAR – Isaiah Graham-Mobley/LB Boston College: Athletic linebacker with 52 tackles last year after transferring from Temple. Rams added Bobby Wagner but Graham-Mobley will round out the room.

239. IND – Teagan Quitoriano/TE Oregon State Lightly-used receiver with only 40 career receptions, he’s regarded as one of the draft’s better blockers. Has size at 260+ pounds and helps replace the retired Jack Doyle.

240. WSH – Akayleb Evans/CB Missouri: Late-round corner depth for the Commanders, who get good value here with Evans. Nice size, though could fill out his frame, but broke up six passes and forced two fumbles for the Tigers after transferring from Tulsa.

241. PIT – Chris Oladokun/QB South Dakota State: Flier on a seventh round QB. Oladokun has a slight frame but is mobile and had good command of the Jackrabbits’ offense in 2021. He’s well-travelled, attending two high schools and three colleges, but has drawn a fair amount of pre-draft interest around the league.

242. CAR – Taysir Mack/WR Pittsburgh: I always like teams drafting a teammate and target for their franchise QB. Give their new QB, in this case Kenny Pickett, someone he knows entering his first camp. Mack isn’t a charity case either. He averaged over 17 yards per catch last year for the Panthers and was a downfield threat during his college career.

243. KC – Leon O’Neal/FS Texas A&M: Rangy centerfielder who finds the ball well. His stock took a dive running in the 4.7’s at his Pro Day but I like the value here at the end of the draft. Neal has good tape.

244. ARI – Andrew Rupcich/OT Culver-Stockton: NAIA player entering the fold late in the draft. Earned a Combine invite though he pulled a hamstring running the 40. Tested well at his Pro Day and has good size with average length and was a 1st Team All-NAIA selection this past year. Practice squad stash candidate.

245. NE – Mateo Durant/RB Duke: Pass-catching runner who reminds me of a poor man’s Nyheim Hines. Patriots like collecting guys who can win out of the backfield. Durant will likely begin the year on the practice squad.

246. CLE – Isaac Taylor-Stuart/CB USC: Top-recruit out of high school, he hasn’t lived up to that billing so far. But he’s got size, length, and speed, and is worth taking a shot on late in the draft. Boom/bust type of guy.

247. MIA – Luke Wattenberg/OC Washington: Dolphins add a lineman with their fifth pick in this draft. Good value with Wattenberg who has tons of starting experience, seeing time at guard earlier in his career before moving to center.

248. TB – Ty Allgeier/RB BYU: Allgeier slips in the draft after a poor-ish 40 time. But he’s been highly productive the last two years and helps replace Ronald Jones as a third-string running back. Will compete with Keshawn Vaughn.

249. GB – Cal Adomitis/LS Pittsburgh: Had to put a long snapper in my mock. Packers don’t have a defined guy with Steve Wirtel playing only about half the season last year. No player matches Adomitis’ starting experience of 64 games. He’s considered the top snapper in this class and was a Combine invite.

250. MIN – James Empey/C BYU: Interior depth behind Garrett Bradbury after the team lost Mason Cole in free agency. He started 41 games over his career. A bit older but he declared a year early.

251. KC – Ali Fayad/EDGE Western Michigan: Pass rusher to finish things out. Fayad had 17 TFL and 12 sacks this past season for WMU (both leading the MAC) and leaves school with a ton of production. Practice-squad guy in Year One.

252. CIN – AJ Arcuri/OT Michigan State: One more offensive lineman for the Bengals to collect. Arcuri is a good athlete who posted an impressive vertical and comes with Power 5 experience. Has experience at both tackle spots.

253. LAR – Abram Smith/RB Baylor: Bit of a fall for Smith. One-year production guy but made 2021 count with 12 TDs. Showed out well in the Senior Bowl game after the week of practices. Former linebacker who had 48 tackles in 2020.

254. LAC – Jaylen Watson/CB Washington State: Day Three sleeper who could go higher than this. Size and length and picked off a pair of passes last year for the Cougars. Definitely some tools to work with.

255. LAC – Jack Sanborn/LB Wisconsin: Back-to-back picks for the Chargers. Sanborn has size, athleticism, and notched 16 tackles for a loss last season. In 2019, he picked off three passes. Can’t go wrong with taking a Badger linebacker.

256. ARI – Alex Wright/DE UAB: Hand-up or hand-down guy with size, strength, and chase to the football. Stock dropped during the pre-draft process due to injury and testing. Left school a year early. Needs to improve his pad level.

257. ARI – D’Eriq King/WR Miami (FL): QB in college but a lack of size will force a position change, likely to receiver. Cardinals take a flier and stash him on the practice squad for a year or two.

258. GB – JT Woods/S Baylor: One of several Baylor Bears to get drafted. Woods is athletic with size who intercepted five passes last season. He may go higher than late seventh round.

259. KC – Chandler Wooten/LB Auburn: 94 tackles last season for the Tigers as the Chiefs take a position they’ve yet to address with their 12th and final selection of this year’s draft.

260. LAC – Chase Allen/TE Iowa State: Six career touchdowns for the Cyclones on 74 career grabs. Potential #3 for the Chargers.

261. TB – Jared Bernhardt/WR Ferris State: A Lacrosse and D-II football champion, Bernhardt is moving to receiver to live out his NFL dreams. New head coach Todd Bowles will give him that shot.

262. SF – Elijah Garcia/DL Rice: Sleeper defensive lineman with 66 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season for the Owls. He’ll serve as year’s Mr. Irrelevant.