Fowler: Steelers Sign DB Damontae Kazee To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t done yet. Hours after the 2022 NFL Draft concluded, the Steelers are still adding to their roster, signing DB Damontae Kazee on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Five-year veteran has 12 career interceptions. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2022

Kazee bounced back last season with Dallas, picking off a pair of passes for the Cowboys, though he was arrested in October on a DWI. Last offseason, he took a prove-it deal after tearing his Achilles during the 2019 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

A 5th round pick of the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft, he profiled as an undersized but physical corner with excellent ballskills. In 2018, he led the league with seven interceptions and has 12 of them over his career. Kazee has played slot corner and safety and brings versatility o the Steelers’ secondary. In some respects, his game is similar to Mike Hilton. Pittsburgh did not draft a DB this weekend so adding a veteran like Kazee is smart.

No word on the contract terms but on a one-year deal, it’s unlikely Kazee’s contract is substantial.

In the spirit of draft weekend, here is our player profile on Kazee coming out of San Diego State.