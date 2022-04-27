Fowler: Giants May Trade Out Of #7 Spot, NFL Expects Movement Just Outside Of The Top Ten

Most mock drafts have the Pittsburgh Steelers making their pick at #20. But what if they don’t? The buzz right now is on the odds of the Steelers trading up in their quest to find Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement at QB. And a recent tweet from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler outlines some possibilities of where the Steelers could jump up to.

Wednesday, Fowler noted the New York Giants have “received calls” about their #7 pick while many around the league expect trades to take place just outside the top ten.

On trade front…Giants (No. 7) have received calls from teams about potentially trading into that spot, and Seahawks (No. 9) has some preliminary interest in that pick. But many teams largely expect movement to occur after the top 10. The 11-14 range could be sweet spot — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2022

New York has two first-round picks this year, #5 and #7, and have long been rumored to want to trade back from one of those slots. For Pittsburgh, going from #20 to #7 would jump the Atlanta Falcons at #8, who could be in the market for hometown product Malik Willis.

Of course, such a move wouldn’t be cheap. Doing so would almost certainly require giving up next year’s first round pick and something else, likely either a 2022 2nd or perhaps a 3rd to move up those 13 spots. Owners of each team, the Maras and Rooneys, have been close for nearly 100 years, so it might be easier to swing a deal. As Dave Bryan noted, Colbert’s made as many deals with the Giants as he has any team.

Teams Kevin Colbert has traded with during drafts since 2000: Giants 2 👀

Broncos 2

Seahawks

Patriots

Chiefs

Colts

Vikings

Packers

Cardinals

Washington

Browns

Raiders

Dolphins#Steelers https://t.co/QLtgEL55sn — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 27, 2022

Fowler notes teams just outside the top ten could also move. Washington picks at #11, Minnesota at #12, Houston sits at #13, and Baltimore is at #14. It’s unlikely the team makes a first-round deal with the Ravens so remove them from the equation. The Commanders are short on draft capital, holding #11, #47, but not picking again until #113. They may be motivated to move back, especially if they aren’t in the QB market after trading for Carson Wentz. Texans’ GM Nick Caserio estimates there’s about a 50% chance they trade pick #13, though that could mean going up or down.

Trading in that range may no longer cost a first-round pick. Similar to the Devin Bush deal, it may only require a pair of Day Two selections. To get Devin Bush, the Steelers gave Denver that year’s 2nd round pick and next year’s 3rd.

Right now, the Steelers’ draft doesn’t start until #20. But there’s certainly a chance it begins a lot sooner tomorrow night.