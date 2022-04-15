Easter Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Thirteen days to go before Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft. We’re all racing to the finish line with the last of our player profiles, “what they look for” studies, and mock drafts to get you ready for what should be a wild draft weekend.

As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers draft a CB in the top three rounds, as the PPG recently wrote?

2 – Which prospect are the Steelers more likely to draft? H-Back Connor Heyward or S Quentin Lake?

3 – Asked this question before but I’ll ask it again. What are the odds the team drafts a QB in the first-round? Put the over/under at 75%.

4 – Will the Steelers’ first round pick be one of the following players: one of the top five QBs or Georgia safety Lewis Cine or Michigan safety Daxton Hill? Yes or no.

5 – Do you plan on watching the USFL and the Pittsburgh Maulers this weekend?

Recap of 2022 Pre-Draft Visit Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents favor selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton over any quarterback if he were available at the Steelers number 20 slot. A highly unlikely scenario since Hamilton considered a top five selection. The vote was narrow at 57% for versus 43% for a quarterback. Of course, this question came out before the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins this past Saturday morning.

Question 2: The Steelers will draft a defensive lineman in this year’s draft according to 76.2% of Depot respondents. As respondent Marcel Chris Chauvet noted, “The Steelers have drafted a DL in 10 of that (the) past 11 years.”

Question 3: Just 43% of respondents say the Steelers should draft a veteran WR prior to the draft. Several of the majority commented that signing a free agent WR should happen after the draft to see what type of WR is most needed.

Question 4: A number two running back cited as the most underrated need right now. Defensive line and cornerback came in behind running back in the voting. Several people voiced the uncertainty of Stephon Tuitt’s playing status.

Question 5: Defensive and offensive lines ties as the positions on the current Steelers roster with the most depth. Folks mentioning the defensive line caveated that its depth depended on Tuitt’s return.

