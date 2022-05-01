Contract Details For Steelers UDFA RB Mataeo Durant

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with 10 rookie undrafted free agents on Saturday night and one of those players was Duke running back Mataeo Durant. Thanks to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, we known that Durant received a signing bonus of $15,000.

Pittsburgh Steelers have done their largest undrafted free agent running back contract in franchise history with a $15,000 signing bonus for @real_durant Deal was negotiated by @AgentGrady_ Steelers longtime policy is to not do base salary guarantees for UDFAs, just signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022

The three-year contract that Durant will sign with the Steelers should total out at $2.575 million. His salary cap charge in 2022 should be $710,000. Only $5,000 of Durant’s contract will enter the Steelers Rule of 51 number and count against the 2022 salary cap.

In four seasons at Duke, Durant rushed for 2,562 yards and 18 touchdowns on 489 total rushing attempts. He also caught 55 passes for another 480 yards and another four touchdowns.

Durant measures in at 5113, 196-pounds with 9 1/2-inch hands and 31 3/8-inch arms. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.40-secondds and had a short shuttle time of 4.47-secons to go along with a 3-cone time of 7.40-seconds. He posted a pro day vertical jump of 35-inches and a broad jump of 10’7″.

The Steelers did not draft a running back this year so Durant should get a shot at making the 53-man roster if he can prove himself on offense and on special teams during training camp and the preseason.