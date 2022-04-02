Contract Details For New Steelers LB Genard Avery

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with free agent linebacker Genard Avery on Monday, and the terms related to that one-year contract are now known thanks to the NFLPA.

The base value of the contract reportedly totals out at $1.1875 million. Avery’s base salary for 2022 is $1.035 million. As part of his deal, Avery received a $152,500 signing bonus. His cap charge for 2022 is just just $1,047,500 because of his deal being a veteran signing benefit contract.

Avery was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He was traded by the Browns to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

To date, Avery has registered 101 total tackles in 53 games played. He has 7.5 career sacks with 11 tackles resulting in losses. He also has one forced fumble to date. In 2021 with the Eagles, Avery played in 16 games with 12 starts. He had one sack to go along with 43 total tackles of which four resulted in lost yardage. He also had two quarterback hits last season.