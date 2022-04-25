Colbert Doesn’t Claim Favorite Draft Pick But Mentions Miller And Keisel As Super Bowl Assests

Prior to Kevin Colbert’s last draft as the Steelers’ GM, he was asked during Pittsburgh’s pre-draft press conference if he had any favorite picks from the last 22 years.

“I mean, not really. Again, obviously, the ones that helped you win Super Bowls. Those, but I can’t say which part of which one because different guys came out of different drafts. I mean, Brett Keisel was a seventh rounder, Heath Miller was a first. So, I can’t really say there’s one specific one, just there’s too many to look back on,” Colbert said.

“Maybe there’s not enough to look back on too, because you know, Coach and I are never going to be satisfied with what our results were or are to this point. I hope this one’s the best one.”

Keisel was a steal in the 2002 draft, as he was the 21st defensive end taken when Pittsburgh selected him with the 242nd overall pick. Keisel went on to record 408 tackles and 30 sacks as a member of the Steelers for 13 seasons, of which he started all 16 games three times. A fan favorite during his career, he’s remained a diehard Steelers fan into his retirement, frequently posting about the team on his social media accounts.

Miller was a first round pick out of Virginia who endeared himself to Steelers fans as a steady target for a young Ben Roethlisberger. His rookie season, Miller reeled in 39 receptions for 459 yards and six touchdowns, finishing second in offensive rookie of the year voting. He was a fixture at tight end for his 11 years, all of which were spent in Pittsburgh. He was also a bastion of health and toughness, never missing more than two games in a season and also being named to two Pro Bowls. Miller finished his career with 592 receptions, 6,569 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Other notable Colbert first-round picks who played a part in at least one Super Bowl win include S Troy Polamalu (the first player Colbert traded up to acquire in the first round), DT Casey Hampton and WR Santonio Holmes, who was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII when he reeled in the game-winning catch in a 27-23 Pittsburgh win over the Arizona Cardinals. Obviously, the Steelers and Colbert will be looking to find another Super Bowl MVP with their first round selection in the NFL Draft on Thursday.