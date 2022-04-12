Center J.C. Hassenauer Signs Exclusive Rights Tender

Pittsburgh Steelers’ center J.C. Hassenauer officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Tuesday. The team made the announcement moments ago.

The ERFA tender is worth $850,000 this season. Hassenauer had little choice but to sign it. Exclusive rights offer the team full control, meaning no other club could attempt to match the offer.

Hassenauer played guard and center last season but finished out the year as the team’s starting center, replacing the injured and ineffective Kendrick Green. Hassenauer officially started three regular season games plus the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He logged 276 regular season snaps and was a stabilizing force in the middle of the Steelers’ line.

The interior offensive line room looks crowded heading into 2022 following free agent signings of James Daniels and Mason Cole. Hassenauer will likely be competing for a backup center role with some guard versatility, though his best football comes in the middle. He will be a restricted free agent following the 2022 season.

Undrafted out of Alabama, Hassenauer has been with the Steelers since April of 2019.