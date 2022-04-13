Celebration Of Life Service For Dwayne Haskins To Be Held In Pittsburgh April 22nd

As the NFL community and especially Dwayne Haskin’s family continues to mourn over his tragic death, his wife, Kalabrya Haskins released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss,” Haskins said in the statement released on Twitter by Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten. “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated. The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts. I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we painfully grieve.

My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!”

We will be holding a celebration of Dwayne’s life on Friday, April 22, at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. We invite family friends, teammates, coaches and those who want to pay their respects to Dwayne to a visitation from 10-11 a.m., which will be followed by a celebration of life service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The statement comes as the first time his wife has spoken out publicly since the 24-year-old’s passing on Saturday morning. The April 22 service in Pittsburgh will be the first of three services held to remember and celebrate Haskin’s time on Earth. The following day on April 23, a family funeral will take place from 12-3 p.m. at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, New Jersey. Lastly, on April 24, there will be a vigil at 7 p.m. at Dwayne’s alma mater, Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland.

On Monday, the high school retired the No. 7 in honor of Haskins. Tamara and Dwayne Haskins Sr., Dwayne’s parents, are expected to attend virtually at the funeral service in Pittsburgh.

Dwayne Haskins, who was born at Saint Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, would have turned 25 on May 3.