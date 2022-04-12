Cam Heyward To Receive Honorary Degree From Carlow University

Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward will receive an honorary degree from Carlow University during the school’s upcoming commencement, the school announced in a press release Monday. Heyward will serve as the graduation’s keynote speaker.

“Cameron’s distinguished service to the community and his own accomplishments both on and off the football field are traits that serve to better mankind,” school President Kathy Humphrey said as part of the school’s press release. “Cam’s perseverance to complete his college education reinforces Carlow’s heritage of transforming generations by making educational opportunities accessible to all.”

Heyward has made an impact on and off the field in Pittsburgh. He’s been a key member in the community, founding the Heyward House that helps so many in the Pittsburgh area. That includes “Craig’s Closet,” which provides suits and dress clothes to teenagers and young adults who are unable to afford it.

Heyward has ties to the school beyond his keynote speech. His grandmother was a Carlow grad, class of 1965.

Since being drafted by the Steelers in 2011, Heyward has embodied what it’s meant to be a Steeler. He’s become a professional, a leader, and one of the best on-field talents at the position in franchise history. Heyward has 68 career sacks and is coming off his second double-digit sack season a year ago, recording ten of them in 2021.

He’s among the most dominant defensive linemen in football and has received overdue national attention in recent years, earning a Pro Bowl nod in three straight years. He was also named an All-Pro in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Heyward is making a late surge to boost his Hall of Fame odds. Still, it’ll require at least 2-3 more seasons of elite play to truly enter the Canton conversation.

Carlow’s commencement will take place on Mother’s Day, May 8th. And Heyward will certainly captivate with a powerful message,