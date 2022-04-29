Art Rooney II Says Steelers Will Probably Address DL, WR, And DB In Rest Of Draft

If you want a hint of what could happen tonight and tomorrow, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Team President Art Rooney II offered a club. Appearing on Steelers’ Nation Radio, Rooney outlined the direction the team is likely to go over the next several rounds.

“We’re gonna have to go defensive line at some point,” Rooney told the show. “Probably have to add a wide receiver at some point. Probably have to add a defensive back at some point.”

D-line, receiver, and defensive back. Safety and slot receiver are glaring needs while the desire to improve the d-line likely stems from Stephon Tuitt’s uncertainty and the older age of the defensive line room.

Some options at those spot tonight include DL DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M, WR Skyy Moore from Western Michigan, CB Coby Bryant from Cincinnati, and S Jaquan Brisker and Nick Cross from Maryland. We’ll find out soon where the Steelers go in the second round at #52. Rooney also made it clear the team didn’t have plans to trade up.

“We’ll look at any opportunity we have but I don’t know that we’ll be looking to move up tonight. I think we want to keep the draft capital.”

Pittsburgh is slated to pick at #52 and #84 tonight. They will have a fourth round pick tomorrow, a sixth, and two sevenths. They don’t own a fifth round pick this year.

Be sure to check back with the site to see what names are on the Steelers’ cards later tonight.