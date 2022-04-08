2022 Stock Watch – QB Dwayne Haskins – Stock Down

Now that the 2021 season is over, bringing yet another year of disappointment, a fifth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically, where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the season and into the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: QB Dwayne Haskins

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: With the Steelers having already signed Mitch Trubisky and showing significant interest in drafting a quarterback this year, things are clearly trending in a direction in which Dwayne Haskins doesn’t end up on the 53-man roster.

One thing that the Steelers have been very clear about through the offseason process was their intentions to bring four quarterbacks into camp. There is currently no reason to believe that Dwayne Haskins won’t be one of them. But if the 2022 NFL Draft goes the way they want, it certainly makes it unlikely that he will wind up on the 53-man roster.

We can obviously guarantee that Mitch Trubisky will make the team. If they draft a quarterback early, he is obviously going to make the team, as well. And there is no reason to think that Mason Rudolph would be more vulnerable than Haskins.

The Steelers signed Haskins to a restricted free agent tender. It is important to understand about a tender—including franchise and transition tags—that they are not guaranteed until the start of the regular season. If Haskins were to be cut, he would earn nothing.

A former first-round draft pick, Haskins flamed out with the Washington Commanders, released by the end of his second season. The Steelers signed him to a futures deal last January, and he served as the third quarterback in 2021, dressing only for one game when Ben Roethlisberger was out with COVID-19.

Of course, it is theoretically possible that Haskins is able to move up the depth chart over the course of the offseason, perhaps surpassing Rudolph, for example. I don’t know too many people who would put money down on that bet, however.