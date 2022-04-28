NFL Draft

2022 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

The day has finally come. It’s Draft Day and not a moment too soon. By tonight, all of our speculation gets put to bed. We’ll know who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first round pick is and get to react to the actual selection, not analyze who it might be.

Hopefully our Steelers Depot draft coverage has you feeling prepared for the next three days. As one last draft bundle, I wanted to put all the most important information in one place for you guys. So here’s the most relevant info to keep handy over the next couple of days.

Let’s start with the most important piece of first round information. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert Pro Day trips. Here’s where each were spotted this year.

MIKE TOMLIN/KEVIN COLBERT PRO DAY TRIPS

Georgia
Clemson
Michigan
Pittsburgh
Liberty
Ole Miss
Cincinnati
North Carolina (Colbert Only)
Duke (Colbert Only)
NC State (Colbert Only)
Alabama (Colbert Only)
LSU

Pro Day Breakdown: We took the extra steps of breaking down the Pro Day trips of the Steelers’ front office, coaches, and scouts. 

Pre-Draft Visits; List of in-person, pre-draft visits made public.

Mock Drafts (Depot): Links to the Depot staff’s mock drafts with their first round prediction next to it.

Josh Carney – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati
Jonathan Heitritter – Malik Willis/QB Liberty (trade up)
Alex Kozora – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati
Dave Bryan – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Andrew Shaver – Tyler Linderbaum/C Iowa
Scott Pavelle – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Tyler Wise – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati
Melanie Friedlander – Malik Willis/QB Liberty

Despite all the unknowns surrounding Pittsburgh’s pick, just three names show up here: Ridder (x3), Willis (x4), and Linderbaum appearing once.

Mock Drafts (National): The direction some of the notable national mock drafts have Pittsburgh going.

Daniel Jeremiah – Kenny Pickett/QB Pitt
Charles Davis – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Brooke Pryor – Devonte Wyatt/DL Georgia
Bucky Brooks – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Peter King – Kenny Pickett/QB Pitt
PFF – Malik Willis/QB Liberty (trade up)

QB heavy, as expected. Pryor is the outlier with Wyatt.

Scouting Reports: We profiled 217 players this draft season. Here’s the table of them all below for quick-reference should they become Steelers.

Previous 2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
QB Sam Howell OL Kenyon Green LB Chad Muma C Tyler Linderbaum
OT Trevor Penning QB Malik Willis WR Treylon Burks QB Kenny Pickett
WR Romeo Doubs DL Phidarian Mathis LB Damone Clark QB Desmond Ridder
OT Daniel Faalele LB Devin Lloyd OG Zion Johnson LB Nate Landman
DL Devonte Wyatt WR Charleston Lambo OL Luke Fortner QB Matt Corral
WR Jalen Tolbert DL Eyioma Uwazurike OT Charles Cross DL Travis Jones
WR Dontario Drummond CB Roger McCreary QB Carson Strong DB Jalen Pitre
CB Ahmad Gardner LB Christian Harris CB Kalon Barnes LB Aaron Hansford
OG Ed Ingram OL Cade Mays DL Matthew Butler TE Charlie Kolar
WR Alec Pierce  DL Perrion Winfrey CB Coby Bryant OT Ikem Ekwonu
LB Leo Chenal WR John Metchie III LB JoJo Domann OT Abraham Lucas
WR Skyy Moore OT Rasheed Walker DB Daxton Hill CB Kaiir Elam
RB Leddie Brown WR Jahan Dotson RB Dameon Pierce S Kyle Hamilton
WR Garrett Wilson OT Tyler Smith WR George Pickens LB Troy Anderson
OL Darian Kinnard OL Tyrese Robinson S Jaquan Brisker WR David Bell
DL John Ridgeway LB Malcolm Rodriguez WR Chris Olave CB Kyler Gordon
EDGE Myjai Sanders WR Christian Watson LB Channing Tindall DL DeMarvin Leal
CB Joshua Williams OL Jamaree Sayler DL Thomas Booker RB Jashaun Corbin
S Lewis Cine WR Danny Gray DB Verone McKinley III iOL Chasen Hines
EDGE Nik Bonitto OT Bamidele Olaseni CB Andrew Booth Jr. CB Alontae Taylor
DB Cam Taylor-Britt CB Derek Stingley Jr. OT Max Mitchell NT Jordan Davis
WR Justyn Ross ATH Wan’Dale Robinson CB Dallis Flowers WR Velus Jones
S Nick Cross DL Zach Carter LB Josh Ross RB Hassan Haskins
CB Cobie Durant CB Tariq Woolen H-Back Connor Heyward S Bryan Cook
WR Bo Melton EDGE Travon Walker S Tycen Anderson WR Emeka Emezie
DT Jayden Peevy C Alec Lindstrom WR Drake London EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
EDGE Sam Williams WR Jalen Nailor DL Logan Hall RB Mataeo Durant
TE Ko Kieft WR Tyquan Thornton S Scott Nelson S Leon O’Neal
OT Jean Delance EDGE James Houston IV S Smoke Monday CB Zyon McCollum
WR Kevin Austin Jr. iOL Brock Hoffman WR Isaiah Weston WR Jameson Williams
OT Bernhard Raimann CB Martin Emerson Jr. WR Calvin Austin RB Pierre Strong
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere WR Jaquarii Roberson OL Zach Tom LB Jeremiah Moon
CB Jack Jones FB Zander Horvath OL Spencer Burford RB Tyler Goodson
CB Josh Jobe RB Ty Chandler S Yusuf Corker EDGE Luiji Vilain
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare OG Thayer Munford DT Eric Johnson EDGE DeAngelo Malone
CB Mario Goodrich WR Josh Johnson LB/EDGE Jesse Luketa S Joey Blount
EDGE Josh Pascal EDGE Jeffery Gunter LB Brandon Smith S Nolan Turner
EDGE David Ojabo WR Braylon Sanders RB Sincere McCormick CB Jayln Armour-Davis
EDGE Ali Fayad LB Terrel Bernard EDGE Boye Mafe RB Ty Davis-Price
LB Brian Asamoah RB Isaih Pacheco CB Tariq Castro-Fields RB Jerome Ford
RB Tyler Allgeier EDGE Amare Barno RB Kryen Williams RB Zamir White
RB Kennedy Brooks CB Cordale Flott CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart QB Chris Oladkoun
WR Deven Thompkins CB Damarri Mathis RB James Cook EDGE Dominque Robinson
C Cam Jurgens OT Ben Petrula LB James Skalski LB Mark Robinson
RB Tyler Badie WR Samori Toure iDL Kurt Hinish NT Neil Farrell Jr.
WR Khalil Shakir OL Sean Rhyan OL Andrew Stueber TE Chase Allen
WR Jerreth Sterns WR Tyler Fryfogle S Isaiah Pola-Mao OL Luke Goedeke
TE Cole Turner TE Jeremy Ruckert WR Tre Turner TE Daniel Bellinger
S Elijah Hicks S Quentin Lake QB Cole Kelley TE Isaiah Likely
RB Brian Robinson WR Erik Ezukanma S Markquese Bell EDGE Drake Jackson
WR Stanley Berryhill III OL Cordell Volson OL Dylan Parham S Reed Blankenship
TE Austin Allen WR Javion Heiligh OT Kellen Diesch QB Bailey Zappe
CB Maykael Wright EDGE George Karlaftis TE Jelani Woods S JT Woods
LB Ellis Brooks EDGE Cameron Thomas WR Kyle Phillips TE Jake Ferguson
TE Chig Okonkwo

 

Click here for a skinny list of our grades and tiers on each of those players.

Big Board: Check out Scott Pavelle’s 2022 final Big Board here.

Look For Studies: Our 2022 list of “what the Steelers look for” by position, the prospects who meet the position thresholds.

Wide Receiver
Cornerback
Interior O-Line
EDGE Rusher
Safety
Running Back
Defensive End
Inside Linebacker

Trade History: Complete team trade history under Kevin Colbert, in his final draft as Steelers’ GM.

Mock Draft Contest: Click the link to enter our 2022 Steelers Depot contest and win some of our money.

Enjoy the draft everyone and we’ll talk to you on the other side.

