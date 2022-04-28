2022 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

The day has finally come. It’s Draft Day and not a moment too soon. By tonight, all of our speculation gets put to bed. We’ll know who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first round pick is and get to react to the actual selection, not analyze who it might be.

Hopefully our Steelers Depot draft coverage has you feeling prepared for the next three days. As one last draft bundle, I wanted to put all the most important information in one place for you guys. So here’s the most relevant info to keep handy over the next couple of days.

Let’s start with the most important piece of first round information. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert Pro Day trips. Here’s where each were spotted this year.

MIKE TOMLIN/KEVIN COLBERT PRO DAY TRIPS

Georgia

Clemson

Michigan

Pittsburgh

Liberty

Ole Miss

Cincinnati

North Carolina (Colbert Only)

Duke (Colbert Only)

NC State (Colbert Only)

Alabama (Colbert Only)

LSU

Pro Day Breakdown: We took the extra steps of breaking down the Pro Day trips of the Steelers’ front office, coaches, and scouts.

Pre-Draft Visits; List of in-person, pre-draft visits made public.

Mock Drafts (Depot): Links to the Depot staff’s mock drafts with their first round prediction next to it.

Josh Carney – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati

Jonathan Heitritter – Malik Willis/QB Liberty (trade up)

Alex Kozora – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati

Dave Bryan – Malik Willis/QB Liberty

Andrew Shaver – Tyler Linderbaum/C Iowa

Scott Pavelle – Malik Willis/QB Liberty

Tyler Wise – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati

Melanie Friedlander – Malik Willis/QB Liberty

Despite all the unknowns surrounding Pittsburgh’s pick, just three names show up here: Ridder (x3), Willis (x4), and Linderbaum appearing once.

Mock Drafts (National): The direction some of the notable national mock drafts have Pittsburgh going.

Daniel Jeremiah – Kenny Pickett/QB Pitt

Charles Davis – Malik Willis/QB Liberty

Brooke Pryor – Devonte Wyatt/DL Georgia

Bucky Brooks – Malik Willis/QB Liberty

Peter King – Kenny Pickett/QB Pitt

PFF – Malik Willis/QB Liberty (trade up)

QB heavy, as expected. Pryor is the outlier with Wyatt.

Scouting Reports: We profiled 217 players this draft season. Here’s the table of them all below for quick-reference should they become Steelers.

Click here for a skinny list of our grades and tiers on each of those players.

Big Board: Check out Scott Pavelle’s 2022 final Big Board here.

Look For Studies: Our 2022 list of “what the Steelers look for” by position, the prospects who meet the position thresholds.

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Interior O-Line

EDGE Rusher

Safety

Running Back

Defensive End

Inside Linebacker

Trade History: Complete team trade history under Kevin Colbert, in his final draft as Steelers’ GM.

Mock Draft Contest: Click the link to enter our 2022 Steelers Depot contest and win some of our money.

Enjoy the draft everyone and we’ll talk to you on the other side.