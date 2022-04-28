2022 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

The day has finally come. It’s Draft Day and not a moment too soon. By tonight, all of our speculation gets put to bed. We’ll know who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first round pick is and get to react to the actual selection, not analyze who it might be.
Hopefully our Steelers Depot draft coverage has you feeling prepared for the next three days. As one last draft bundle, I wanted to put all the most important information in one place for you guys. So here’s the most relevant info to keep handy over the next couple of days.
Let’s start with the most important piece of first round information. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert Pro Day trips. Here’s where each were spotted this year.
MIKE TOMLIN/KEVIN COLBERT PRO DAY TRIPS
Georgia
Clemson
Michigan
Pittsburgh
Liberty
Ole Miss
Cincinnati
North Carolina (Colbert Only)
Duke (Colbert Only)
NC State (Colbert Only)
Alabama (Colbert Only)
LSU
Pro Day Breakdown: We took the extra steps of breaking down the Pro Day trips of the Steelers’ front office, coaches, and scouts.
Pre-Draft Visits; List of in-person, pre-draft visits made public.
Mock Drafts (Depot): Links to the Depot staff’s mock drafts with their first round prediction next to it.
Josh Carney – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati
Jonathan Heitritter – Malik Willis/QB Liberty (trade up)
Alex Kozora – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati
Dave Bryan – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Andrew Shaver – Tyler Linderbaum/C Iowa
Scott Pavelle – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Tyler Wise – Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati
Melanie Friedlander – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Despite all the unknowns surrounding Pittsburgh’s pick, just three names show up here: Ridder (x3), Willis (x4), and Linderbaum appearing once.
Mock Drafts (National): The direction some of the notable national mock drafts have Pittsburgh going.
Daniel Jeremiah – Kenny Pickett/QB Pitt
Charles Davis – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Brooke Pryor – Devonte Wyatt/DL Georgia
Bucky Brooks – Malik Willis/QB Liberty
Peter King – Kenny Pickett/QB Pitt
PFF – Malik Willis/QB Liberty (trade up)
QB heavy, as expected. Pryor is the outlier with Wyatt.
Scouting Reports: We profiled 217 players this draft season. Here’s the table of them all below for quick-reference should they become Steelers.
Click here for a skinny list of our grades and tiers on each of those players.
Big Board: Check out Scott Pavelle’s 2022 final Big Board here.
Look For Studies: Our 2022 list of “what the Steelers look for” by position, the prospects who meet the position thresholds.
Wide Receiver
Cornerback
Interior O-Line
EDGE Rusher
Safety
Running Back
Defensive End
Inside Linebacker
Trade History: Complete team trade history under Kevin Colbert, in his final draft as Steelers’ GM.
Mock Draft Contest: Click the link to enter our 2022 Steelers Depot contest and win some of our money.
Enjoy the draft everyone and we’ll talk to you on the other side.