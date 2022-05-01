2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Recap: Everything You Need To Know

Just like that, it’s over. The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and we’ve been busy all weekend recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ seven selections. I know we’ve thrown a ton of content at you all over the place so I wanted to make one post quickly recapping each selection and what you need to know. Consider this your one-stop shop of a Steelers’ recap.

Here’s each pick the team made.

1st Round (#20) – Kenny Pickett/QB Pittsburgh

2nd Round (#52) – George Pickens/WR Georgia

3rd Round (#84) – DeMarvin Leal/DL Texas A&M

4th Round (#138) – Calvin Austin III/WR Memphis

6th Round (#208) – Connor Heyward/FB-TE Michigan State

7th Round (#225) – Mark Robinson/LB Ole Miss

7th Round (#241) – Chris Oladokun/QB South Dakota State

Let’s break down each guy.

Round One – Kenny Pickett/QB Pitt

Quick analysis: No surprise the Steelers went QB in the first round. It was just a matter of who they’d take. They landed on Pickett, the man they knew and were the most comfortable with. Pickett will wear #8 for the Steelers. It was a historically unusual QB class with Pickett being the only quarterback drafted within the top two rounds. Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Desmond Ridder each went in the third while Sam Howell had to wait until the fifth round to hear his name called.

Mike Tomlin has already confirmed Pickett will compete for the starting job along with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

Some links on Pickett.

Round Two – George Pickens/WR Georgia

Quick Analysis: Potential first-round talent who slipped into the mid-second partially due to missing most of his 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered last March. But Pickens worked hard and impressed the Steelers by returning to the field to finish out the Bulldogs’ season, helping them win a National Title. Pittsburgh repeatedly mentioned Pickens’ strong Pro Day workout, which WRs Coach Frisman Jackson put him through, left a positive impression on the team. Pickens is only 21 and may need to mature but he has a long frame who gets out of his breaks and makes tough, contested catches.

Some articles on Pickens.

Round Three – DeMarvin Leal/DL Texas A&M

Quick Analysis: Not a surprise selection given DL Coach Karl Dunbar’s Pro Day trip to watch Leal. He is a versatile lineman who played up and down the line. He will have to add weight and get stronger to hold up against the run but he shows bend with a hot motor and good production in the SEC.

Some links on Leal.

Round Four – Calvin Austin III/WR Memphis

Quick Analysis: Arguably the only unexpected selection of the draft, Austin is good value in the late fourth round. Undersized at 5076, 170 pounds, he’s a dynamic space player with 4.32 speed and a 39 inch vertical. Though small, he plays big and has a defined role as a receiver, not just a gadget guy. He primarily played outside in college but will likely see most of his work in the slot with Pittsburgh.

Some links on Austin.

Round Six – Connor Heyward/FB Michigan State

Quick Analysis: Pittsburgh loves drafting siblings. Younger brother of Cam, Heyward was announced as a tight end but is a H-Back type, something Kevin Colbert said post-draft. A jack-of-all-trades, he moved from RB to TE as a senior for Michigan State. He can catch the ball well and should be an asset on special teams. Heyward will compete with Derek Watt this summer though it’s possible the team keeps two fullbacks.

Some links on Heyward.

Seventh Round – Mark Robinson/LB Ole Miss

Quick Analysis: One of the team’s pre-draft visits, Robinson is new to playing linebacker after switching from RB. He notched 91 tackles this past season and though he’s undersized and didn’t run particularly well (4.65 40), he’s an impactful hitter with some Vince Williams’ vibes. He may start his career on the practice squad.

Seventh Round – Chris Oladokun/QB South Dakota State

Quick Analysis: The second quarterback taken and last player selected in the Kevin Colbert era. Oladokun began his college career at South Florida before transferring to Samford and finally, to South Dakota State. He’s got a good arm and is an above average athlete but doesn’t have much experience under center and left the pocket too quickly.

Some links on Oladokun.

Undrafted Free Agents

Here’s the list of the ten UDFAs the Steelers signed post-draft.

Offensive tackle Jake Dixon – Duquesne

Running back Mataeo Durant – Duke

Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter – Michigan

Outside linebacker Tyree Johnson – Texas A&M

Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry – Auburn

Guard Chris Owens – Alabama

Cornerback Chris Steele – Southern California

Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker – North Carolina

Running back Jaylen Warren – Arizona State

Click the UDFA tracker for some of the prospects coming in on a tryout basis during rookie minicamp.

The Terrible Podcast

Check our Dave and me recapping Day One and Day Two of the draft. The Day Three recap will come Sunday morning.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mike Tomlin/Kevin Colbert Press Conference

Links to what Tomlin and Colbert had to say after the draft.