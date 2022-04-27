2022 Offseason Questions: When Will Steelers Draft A QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is over, already eliminated from the postseason after suffering a 42-21 loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They just barely made the postseason with a 9-7-1 record and a little help from their friends.

This is an offseason of major change, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the possible retirement of general manager Kevin Colbert, and the decisions about the futures of many important players to be made, such as Joe Haden, Stephon Tuitt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others—some already decided, some not.

Aside from exploring their options at the quarterback position, the top global priority, once again, figures to be addressing the offensive line, which they did not do quite adequately enough a year ago. Dan Moore Jr. looks like he may have a future as a full-time starter, but Kendrick Green was clearly not ready. Chukwuma Okorafor was re-signed, but Trai Turner was not. James Daniels and Mason Cole were added in free agency.

These are the sorts of topics among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: When will the Steelers draft a quarterback?

The 2022 NFL Draft starts tomorrow night. They will, almost assuredly, draft a quarterback at some point over the course of the weekend. It could be in round one, but that is far from a guarantee, yet we can safely assume they will draft one, at some point, since they only have two quarterbacks on the roster.

There has been a lot—a lot—of smoke connecting the Steelers to the top quarterbacks in the draft class, and there’s a more than reasonable chance that no more than two quarterbacks will have been drafted by the time they select at 20, so that player very well may come before the first round is through.

But would it be surprising if that doesn’t happen? Certainly not, especially if perhaps they believe that they could get somebody like Carson Strong or Sam Howell in the second round. Or they might simply like somebody late in the draft to pick up and add to the depth chart if they don’t believe they can get somebody who has a high chance of being a franchise piece.

Needless to say, the quarterback position has been the subject of the offseason for the Steelers, and most of the discussion has been over whether or not they would draft one in the first round, who specifically that might be, and whether or not they would trade up to get him. It’s become more than exhausting, but fortunately, the finish line is finally in sight.