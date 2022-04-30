2022 Offseason Questions: What Is Top Need Steelers Must Address On Final Day Of Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is over, already eliminated from the postseason after suffering a 42-21 loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They just barely made the postseason with a 9-7-1 record and a little help from their friends.

This is an offseason of major change, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the possible retirement of general manager Kevin Colbert, and the decisions about the futures of many important players to be made, such as Joe Haden, Stephon Tuitt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others—some already decided, some not.

Aside from exploring their options at the quarterback position, the top global priority, once again, figures to be addressing the offensive line, which they did not do quite adequately enough a year ago. Dan Moore Jr. looks like he may have a future as a full-time starter, but Kendrick Green was clearly not ready. Chukwuma Okorafor was re-signed, but Trai Turner was not. James Daniels and Mason Cole were added in free agency.

These are the sorts of topics among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: What is the top position the Steelers still must address on the final day of the draft?

After using their first four picks on offense last year, the Steelers drafted offensive players in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, adding quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round and giving him a new weapon with wide receiver George Pickens in the second.

Both positions were certainly priority needs, and the Steelers felt strongly about addressing the defensive line as well, which they did in the third round with the selection of DeMarvin Leal, whom the team believes has the ability to play up and down the line, and at a variety of weights.

But there are still four more rounds to get through, and four more selections to make. They have not taken a defensive back, something that Steelers president Art Rooney II told Steelers Nation Radio in advance of last night’s draft period that they wanted to address (having also mentioned receiver and d-line).

That’s the Steelers top priority remaining on the board, from their perspective, according to their owner, as good a source as any. What’s your top priority you still feel the team must address? Is it an inside linebacker? The offensive line? Maybe even another wide receiver? They do retain the majority of their backfield from last season, minus only Joe Haden, and they replaced him with Levi Wallace in free agency—and Haden is still available, anyway.