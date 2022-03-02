WR Skyy Moore, A Shady Side Academy Product, Hopes To Return To Pittsburgh As Draft Pick

With the Pittsburgh Steelers deciding not to draft a wide receiver in 2021, it certainly seems like a forgone conclusion that they will do so this year. In fact, it will be a huge surprise if they don’t draft a wide receiver this year and especially if they lose wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington in free agency. Assuming the Steelers are targeting a wide receiver this year in the draft, it’s not hard to pencil in Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore as a potential early-round target for them.

Moore, who played his high school football in Pittsburgh at Shady Side Academy, was in the same class as Dino Tomlin, the son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Moore, who was mostly used as a defensive back in high school, held his 2022 NFL Scouting Combine press conference on Wednesday. During that presser, he said that while he hadn’t met yet with Tomlin while in Indianapolis, he has met other Steeler personnel since arriving.

“I have met with the Steelers already and I hope I can meet with Coach Tomlin here, too” Moore said on Wednesday.

Even if Moore doesn’t get to talk to Tomlin while in Indianapolis, that won’t be a huge concern as he knows the Steelers head coach quite well already with him being a friend and former high school teammate of Dino’s.

Moore, who declared for this year’s draft as an underclassman in early January, figures to have a very strong showing at the combine this week. He figures to measure in at around 5’10”, 195-pounds. During his career at Western Michigan, Moore registered 171 receptions for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns. 95 of those receptions that were good for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns came during the 2021 season.

While Moore projects to primarily play in the slot at the NFL level, he should be able to function at the X and Z receivers spots if needed.

“Probably going to go in the second or third round, but he’s got some — maybe it’s just the MAC thing, but I saw some Antonio Brown traits from him when you studied him, minus some of the newer Antonio Brown info,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last week during his pre-combine conference call with the media. “But that dude just eats cushion. He’s really dynamic and crisp. He’s quicker than a hiccup, just puts guys in a blender. Just really fun to watch.”

With this year’s wide receiver draft class considered to be deep, Moore figures to be selected in either the second or third round. Basically, expect Moore to hear his name called within the first 100 picks of this year’s draft. And while Moore will gladly play for any team that winds up drafting him this year, he admitted on Wednesday during an interview on Pro Football Talk that he really hopes to land with his favorite team growing up, the Steelers.

“I would go anywhere, but, yeah, I’m a diehard Steeler fan,” Moore told Mike Florio and Chris Simms Wednesday afternoon.