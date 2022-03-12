WR Chase Claypool Is ‘Using Last Year As Learning Lessons’

The 2022 season certainly didn’t go the way most thought it would go for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. On top if that, Claypool seems to have lost a few fans in 2022 and especially for his actions late in the team’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings. With the start of the 2022 NFL league year now less than a week away, Claypool seems set to put 2021 behind him, according to a Friday tweet from him.

So hyped for this off season!! Couple weeks in using last year as learning lessons, strengthening all my weaknesses. Constantly pushing my limits. Coming for it all next year #SteelersNation 🖤💛 — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) March 12, 2022

Claypool, in case you forgot, had some sort of surgery done somewhere on his right arm in Houston in late January. That’s been nearly two months ago now so hopefully he’s fully recovered from whatever needed to be repaired on him.

As mentioned, Claypool, who will turn 24 in July, endured a difficult sophomore season in 2021. He found the end zone just twice in 2021 after doing so 11 times as a rookie in 2020. Officially, Claypool played in 15 of 17 games last season in his way to registering 59 total receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns. The Notre Dame product also had 14 rushes for another 96 yards in 2021.

In 2023, Claypool will be expected to produce more big plays down the field and in the process, make a lot fewer mistakes and register fewer penalties. Claypool will have a new wide receivers coach in 2023 to work with as well as Ike Hilliard was replaced this offseason by Frisman Jackson. Obviously, Claypool will also have a different quarterback throwing to him in 2022 as well as veteran Ben Roethlisberger retired several weeks ago.

Claypool has been listed as an offseason trade candidate so far this offseason but to date, there’s been no signs he’ll be dealt in the coming months. The Steelers also have three other wide receivers scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week in JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-McCloud and that’s a huge reason why it would be surprising to see Claypool dealt this offseason.

With 2023 being Claypool’s third NFL season, he’ll need a big year if he hopes to be in line for a contract extension next offseason. Hopefully he has a career year in 2022 on the way to the Steelers getting back to the playoffs. It certainly seems like he has the right attitude with the 2022 league year about to start.