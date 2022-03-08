Watch: The Depot 180 — March 8 — Episode 205

Episode 205 — March 8, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

As I head to Arizona to soak up some sun prior to the start of the new league year, there will be no video on Friday 3/11, or Tuesday 3/15. I will do a special edition on Wednesday 3/16 to recap the beginning of free agency before continuing back on my normal Tuesday and Friday schedule.

In today’s episode, I discussed Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson’s big moves a week before free agency begins. I talk about the roadmap for the rest of the offseason and Kevin Colbert’s commitment to setting the team up for success after he retires.

