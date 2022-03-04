Watch: The Depot 180 — March 4 — Episode 204

Episode 204 — March 4, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine underway, all eyes are on the nation’s top prospects. In Pittsburgh, some extra attention is being paid to this year’s quarterbacks as the team searches for their next signal caller. In today’s episode I discuss top prospects at quarterback and along the offensive line and some information about them breaking out of Indianapolis.

