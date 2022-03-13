Tom Brady Unretires, Will Play For Tampa Bay In 2022

In a move that would make Brett Favre blush, Tom Brady is back in the NFL two months after announcing his retirement. Following weeks of speculation about Brady’s decision, Brady himself broke the news that he will return to the NFL and rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Here’s the tweet he sent out moments ago.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady’s initial retirement announcement was messy. It was broken by reporters initially before Brady’s camp pushed back on the story. But days later, Brady confirmed the speculation and announced his retirement. Since, many have speculated if Brady would hold true to those words. Before the start of free agency, he’s doubled-back and will be the Bucs’ starter in 2022. Some speculated he would unretire and try to make a powerplay for another team, like his hometown 49rers, but Brady’s made it clear he’ll be in Tampa next season.

From a Steelers’ perspective, they will host the Buccaneers at some point this season. With Brady unretiring and Aaron Rodgers deciding against it, Ben Roethlisberger will be the top QB inducted into the 2027 Hall of Fame Class.

Brady’s back. So are the Bucs. Free agency’s tampering period begins tomorrow with the new league year starting Wednesday. Hold onto your butts, people.