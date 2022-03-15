The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Tampering Monday Signings, Re-Signings, Tenders, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 101 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this late, late Monday night show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the first legal tampering day of the 2022 offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a lot of news on Monday with them agreeing to terms with a few free agents in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and center/guard Mason Cole. The team also re-signed Chukwuma Okorafor on Monday and restricted tendered inside linebackers Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen as part of their busy Monday.

Alex and I review all the Steelers Monday moves and talk a little about what might be next for the team in free agency.

To wrap up this bonus Monday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few Twitter questions we received from the listenership.

