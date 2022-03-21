The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Olszewski, Chiefs Signing Smith-Schuster, Kozora’s Mock Draft, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 105 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the signing of wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski two a two-year deal. We discuss what Olszewski brings to the table and how Alex predicted this move.

The Steelers have lost two more unrestricted free agent wide receivers over the weekend in JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington so Alex and I discuss those two players. We talk about the one-year contract that Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs and what all we think happened on the Steelers’ end that led to him leaving via free agency.

The Steelers have interviewed a few more candidates for their general manager position so Alex and I make sure to cover the new names and more. We also discuss the busy pro day schedule the Steelers are likely to have this week which will likely include them looking at several young quarterbacks.

Alex has a new mock draft out as of Monday morning, so we go over it from start to finish. We talk some about Steelers needs as we sit here on this Monday and discuss a few players they might have interest in signing in the coming days.

The Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson over the weekend so you can be sure Alex and I discuss that transaction. We also talk about the Steelers salary cap status as on Monday morning. The great John Clayton passed away over the weekend, so Alex and I make sure to address that news item late in this show.

As usual, we attempt to answer several listener questions to wrap up this episode.

