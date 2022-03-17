The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Of ILB Myles Jack, Release Of T Zach Banner & More

Season 12, Episode 103 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this late Wednesday night show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the start of the new league year now underway.

Since we last talked on the Wednesday morning podcast, the Steelers have signed inside linebacker Myles Jack and released tackle Zach Banner. The team is also now poised to released inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

Alex and I spend a lot of this Wednesday night emergency show talking about the addition of Jack and what his tape says. We also talk about the rest of the inside linebacker room moving forward.

We then wrap up the release of Banner and potential release of Schobert and the cap ramifications related to those moves.

Alex and I will be back on Friday morning with another episode.

