Season 12, Episode 100 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh steelers and that includes us talking about the team reportedly re-signing two players, safety Miles Killebrew and cornerback Arthur Maulet, in addition to them restricted tendering quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

After updating the latest news on the Steelers, Alex and I look at other news around the league concerning teams and platers just ahead of the legal tampering period getting underway. We also discuss what all has transpired with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson since our Friday show. We go over the perceived possible landing spots for Watson at this point with there being more quarterback news around the NFL in the last 24 hours.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quarterback Tom Brady back and center Ryan Jensen as well. Will they re-sign a few other defensive backs? We discuss that and what the market value of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster might be at this point.

To wrap up this Monday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few questions we received recently from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Re-signings, Pre Tampering News, Deshaun Watson Updates, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-mar-14-episode-1537

