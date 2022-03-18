The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Re-signing Witherspoon, McCloud Loss, New Player Pressers, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 104 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the re-signing of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. We discuss how Witherspoon and new cornerback Levi Wallace fit in the Steelers defense and more.

The Steelers have now lost unrestricted free agent wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to the San Francisco 49ers, so Alex and I discuss that news. We also talk about the status of two Steelers unrestricted free agents, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and safety Terrell Edmunds, entering Friday.

Alex and I talk about a few other unrestricted free agents the Steelers might have interest in moving forward. We also go over what five of the newest Steelers players had to say on Thursday during the group of introductory press conferences. That includes talking about what quarterback Mitch Trubisky, inside linebacker Myles Jack, offensive lineman James Daniels, offensive lineman Mason Cole and Wallace all had to say.

The Steelers are continuing to make their annual pro day rounds so Alex and I bring everyone up to date on that topic in this show. We also discuss a few contract numbers and where the team is at right now salary cap-wise.

The Cleveland Browns are back in the news, so we discuss the latest on them and other happenings around the NFL late in this show.

As usual, we attempt to answer several listener questions to wrap up this episode.

