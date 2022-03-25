The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers QB Pro Day Tour, Bryan Mock Draft, JuJu Recent Comments, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 107 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the continued pro day tour to see the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. We talk about who has been spotted with head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert these last few days and what it all means.

My first mock draft of 2022 hit the site on Friday morning and as promised, Alex and I break it down by selection. It obviously includes a controversial trade up for a quarterback and we spend a lot of time talking about the team likely to draft a quarterback in the first round this year.

Former steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster explained on Thursday that his former team indeed made him an offer to stay in Pittsburgh. He explained why that offer didn’t fit his needs so Alex and I discuss that and how it fits what I explained was likely the case a few days ago.

What’s the latest with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon re-signing with the Steelers? We discuss that topic. We also talk about where all else the Steelers have been when it comes to pro days this past week.

As usual, we get to answering a few emails that we have received from listeners since the Wednesday show to close out this episode.

