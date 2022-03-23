The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Notable Pro Day Sightings, Willis Trade Up Options, New Contracts, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 106 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over the interview that new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky had on Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio and also talk about his contract numbers that have now been verified. We discuss what Trubisky’s contract means past the 2022 season.

The Steelers sent the house to Liberty pro day on Tuesday to see quarterback Malik Willis so that is most definitely covered by Alex and myself. We talk about what that turnout means and also go over several things that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said about Willis on Tuesday. We also discuss what it might take in the way of a trade for the Steelers to move up to select Willis in the first round of the draft, should they like him as much as we think they do.

The Steelers also had a heavy presence at the Pittsburgh pro day on Monday to watch quarterback Kenny Pickett go through his throwing session. We discuss that production and more. We also talk some about where the Steelers might go on Wednesday with Ole Miss and Ohio State both scheduled to hold their annual pro days.

Alex continues on with his annual pro day tracking so we go over the latest spottings he has made with one of those being quarterback coach Mike Sullivan way out in Nevada. We talk a little about the Utah State pro day being on Wednesday as well.

The numbers for the contract signed by new Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole are now out so Alex and I go over that three deal near the end of this show. Late in the show I provide a salary cap update. We then tie up a few loose ends and then get to answering a few emails that we have received from listeners since the Monday show.

