Season 12, Episode 96 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get busy recapping what took place Thursday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on the heels of the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends all going through the paces in Indianapolis. We go over the things that stuck out the most to us both when it comes to those three position groups.

Alex and I spend extra time on the top quarterbacks in this year’s class and talk about how deep the wide receiver class seems to be.

There is a little bit of Steelers news to cover in this podcast, so Alex and I make sure to do that. We also discuss several comments made on Thursday by Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward during his NFL Network appearances while in Indianapolis for the combine as part of that.

To wrap up this Friday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few questions we received recently from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Thursday Combine Results, Heyward Comments, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-mar-4-episode-1533

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 96 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n