The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Colbert-Tomlin Comments, Kozora’s Coaching Study, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 108 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes the recent comments made by both general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin when interviewed from the league meetings in Florida on Sunday and Monday.

We discuss the future of Steelers center Kendrick Green and defensive end Stephon Tuitt in addition to talking about immediate positional needs such as safety and wide receiver. Colbert and Tomlin gave us quite a bit to talk about so that eats up a good portion of the first part of this Monday morning show.

Colbert and other members of the Steelers are at the North Carolina pro day on Monday, so Alex and I make sure to cover that topic. We also go over the coaching staff study that Alex completed recently. Tomlin also gave his thoughts on possible overtime rule changes on Monday so we make sure to hit on that topic as well.

Alex and I manage to go down a few deep rabbit holes in this episode as it relates to quarterbacks drafted in the first round and those that fit the Bill Parcells checklist.

As usual, we get to answering a few e-mails that we have received from listeners since the Wednesday show to close out this episode.

