The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Moves, Pro Day Sightings, Comp Pick, Coaching Hire, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 102 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the start of the new league year now just hours away.

Since we last talked on the podcast, the Steelers have signed offensive lineman James Daniels and cornerback Levi Wallace, so we spend a good portion early in our talks discussing those two players. We also talk about what the Steelers offensive line might look like in 2022 from left to right.

The Steelers have had a few more re-signings since late Monday night so Alex and I make sure to go over those and that includes us talking about Montravius Adams returning on a two-year contract.

The Steelers compensatory pick was announced on Tuesday and their complete selections for the 2022 NFL Draft were passed along on Wednesday morning. We address those topics and talk about the team’s newest coaching staff addition as well.

The Steelers have been busy on the 2022 Pro Day circuit to date and that include head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores all being on hand for the Georgia Pro Day on Wednesday. Alex and I bring everyone up to date on the latest Pro Day spottings with the Steelers.

As usual, Alex and I wrap up the show by attempting to answer a few email questions from listeners.

