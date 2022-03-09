The Terrible Podcast — Talking Combine With Heitritter, QB News, Trubisky Comments, Attacks By Will Graves, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 98 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get busy recapping the busy day in the NFL on Tuesday that included big news concerning veteran quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. We go over what this quarterback news might mean for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially when it comes to a possible free agent addition as well as the draft.

Will the Steelers have an interest in trading for Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love now? We discuss that possibility and go over what all soon-to-be free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky had to say in his recent interview when it comes to the Steelers.

Alex and I then break and welcome site contributor Jonathan Heitritter back to the podcast with him now home from covering the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week. We go over Jonathan’s experience at the combine and then make sure to cover all that he observed from every position group while in Indianapolis. The talk with Jonathan includes a lot of draft speculation related to the Steelers and the interview with last roughly 90 minutes.

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a new contract so Alex and I go over what that might mean for Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson moving forward into the offseason.

Alex and I make sure to cover the recent news concerning two players veteran players about to become free agents soon and if we think the Steelers will have real interest in either of them.

Also in this show, Alex and I address the most recent attacks on Steelers Depot by Associated Press reporter Will Graves. Graves once again took to Twitter on Tuesday to attack the way Steelers Depot does business, so we make sure to defend ourselves to the masses.

To wrap up this Wednesday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few questions we received recently from the listenership.

