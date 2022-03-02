The Terrible Podcast — Talking Colbert Combine Comments, Steelers QB Free Agent Rumors, Combine Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 95 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get busy recapping all that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert had to say during the multiple NFL scouting Combine interviews that he conducted with the media on Tuesday.

Colbert talked about several things worth noting and that included the future of defensive end Stephon Tuitt, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tackle Zach Banner, just for starters. Alex and I dive into all of those talking points quite thoroughly. We also hit on several other topics that Colbert covered on Tuesday as well.

There are a lot of rumors and speculation concerning the Steelers supposed interest in several soon-to-be free agent quarterbacks this past week, so Alex and I spend a lot of time discussing several of those named players. We discuss what we think the Steelers strategy might be at the quarterback position this offseason between now and the end of the draft as well.

With the 2022 NFL scouting combine now underway, Alex and I preview the first three position groups. We also discuss a few free agent targets the Steelers might have this offseason and that includes going over some of their own players they might try to re-sign in the next few weeks.

To wrap up this Wednesday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few questions we received recently from the listenership.

