Season 12, Episode 97 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get busy recapping what took place over the weekend at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. We go through all the position groups that worked since the Friday show and highlight players that stuck out and which ones could be potential fits for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh is reportedly still being linked as a possible landing spot for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and with that topic being heavily debated since our Friday show, Alex and I make sure to jump back in with our thoughts on such a deal potentially happening. We also discuss several more quarterbacks that could land with the Steelers in the coming weeks and revisit the speculation that Mitch Trubisky might command a contract of at least $10 million per year this offseason.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was on The Jim Rome Show over the weekend, so Alex and I make sure to address several things that he had to say during his interview.

To wrap up this Monday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few questions we received recently from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking 2022 Combine Recap, Rudolph Comments, Steelers Linked To Rodgers, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-mar-7-episode-1534

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 97 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n